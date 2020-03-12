Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: Have you seen these Alabama baseball freshmen?

Joey Blackwell

How about that Alabama baseball?

The Crimson Tide is now 16-1 following a road win against UAB on Thursday, and Alabama looks to keep its momentum heading into SEC play this weekend against Missouri.

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell goes over the stats of three key Crimson Tide freshmen, as well as briefly discusses the recent announcement that fans will not be able to attend the team's games until at the earliest March 31.

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live with the Tide: No. 20 Alabama baseball at UAB Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide: 3B Brett Auerbach; DH Owen Diodati; RF Tyler Gentry; C Sam Praytor; 1B Drew Williamson; LF T.J. Reeves; CF…

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Beat UT! can I get a rtr!

Wade721

We heard this Wednesday, but couldn’t confirm it: Former Alabama cornerback Scooby Carter was arrested on for third-degree domestic violence/harassment. Per the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office…

Christopher Walsh

Tweet of the day? Well, it'll definitely be a day that none of us forget:

Christopher Walsh

Statement from the University of Alabama:

Christopher Walsh

NBA game called just before tip.

Christopher Walsh

The latest Heisman Trophy odds from BetOnline (which for some odd reason don't include Najee Harris): 1/14/20 …

Christopher Walsh

It's official, March Madness will be closed to fans:

Christopher Walsh

The CBI has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

Tyler Martin

— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) March 10, 2020 Korren Kirven, former Alabama offensive lineman, joined the team off the league practice squad.

Cary L. Clark