Crimson Corner: Have you seen these Alabama baseball freshmen?

How about that Alabama baseball?

The Crimson Tide is now 16-1 following a road win against UAB on Thursday, and Alabama looks to keep its momentum heading into SEC play this weekend against Missouri.

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell goes over the stats of three key Crimson Tide freshmen, as well as briefly discusses the recent announcement that fans will not be able to attend the team's games until at the earliest March 31.