Crimson Corner: Let's talk about that 2020 Alabama Basketball recruiting class ...

Color me impressed.

On July 5, Alabama basketball picked up its sixth member of the 2020 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star power forward Alex Tchikou. The 6-11, 200 pound power forward is a welcome addition to the class and puts a cherry on top of the nation's now No. 12 overall class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

With Tchikou's hard commit, the Crimson Tide now has six incoming players for the 2020-2021 season. Along with Yale grad-transfer Jordan Bruner, Alabama has signed JUCO transfer Keon Ellis, four-star guard Josh Primo, four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton and three-star forward Darius Miles.

Over the past three seasons, Alabama basketball has risen on the national recruiting scene. In 2018 during the last year of Avery Johnson's tenure, the Crimson Tide held the 24th-ranked recruiting class. Last year with the debut of Nate Oats, the team remained steady at No. 21. This year has seen the Crimson Tide rocket up to No. 12 (or No. 9 according to Rivals.com).

This trend upwards is obviously welcome, and both Oats and assistant coach Bryan Hodgson have done an excellent job despite their short time at the program.

With Tchikou now slated to arrive in Tuscaloosa following his signing, Alabama has now surpassed its scholarship cap of 13 players, meaning that one player from the team will be forced to part ways before next season. With senior guard John Petty, Jr. still testing the NBA draft waters, one would expect that this would help persuade him to decide to leave the team. However, that is still up in the air.

Should Petty make his return, Oats would be left with a tough decision on who to cut from his roster. Early favorites to depart the team are senior forward Alex Reese and redshirt-sophomore Javian Davis. Both players started off the 2019 season hot but progressively cooled down as the season went on. That being said, both athletes are solid basketball players and if either of one departs it won't be because of a lack of ability but rather the talent that Oats has added to his squad over the past several months.

Regardless of who comes and who goes, Alabama basketball is slated for a solid team heading into the 2020-2021 season.