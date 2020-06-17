Crimson Corner: Alabama Football and the State of Florida

Late on Tuesday night, Alabama picked up another big commitment for its 2021 class in four-star wide receiver Christian Leary.

Leary is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound wide receiver from Edgewood High School, which is located in Orlando, Fla. Leary joins two other wide receivers from the Sunshine State in the 2021 class in Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall.

All three wide receivers join a long list of former Crimson Tide players at the position who hail from the state of Florida.

In the video above, BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell quickly goes over the list of wide receivers who have seen success at Alabama over the past couple of decades.