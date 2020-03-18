Crimson Corner: As NFL free agency begins, where do former Alabama players sit?

As of 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, a grand total of 10 former Alabama football players will become free agents.

Joey Blackwell discusses the moves that were made by the former Crimson Tide players over the past week, as well as what payouts the contracted players will benefit from in the coming days.

Stay on BamaCentral throughout the day for live updates and analysis regarding the former Alabama players and where they land.

Full List of Remaining Alabama Free Agents:

Mark Barron S - released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S - Chicago Bears (UF)

Robert Foster, WR - Buffalo Bills (ERFA)

Brandon Greene, G - Carolina Panthers (ERFA)

Cyrus Jones, CB - Denver Broncos (UF)

Reggie Ragland, ILB - Kansas City Chiefs (UF)

A'Shawn Robinson, DT - Detroit Lions (UF)

Damion Square, DT - Los Angeles Chargers (UF)

Levi Wallace, CB - Buffalo Bills (ERFA)

DeAndrew White, WR - Carolina Panthers (RF)