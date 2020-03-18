Bama Central
Crimson Corner: As NFL free agency begins, where do former Alabama players sit?

Joey Blackwell

As of 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, a grand total of 10 former Alabama football players will become free agents.

Joey Blackwell discusses the moves that were made by the former Crimson Tide players over the past week, as well as what payouts the contracted players will benefit from in the coming days.

Stay on BamaCentral throughout the day for live updates and analysis regarding the former Alabama players and where they land.

Full List of Remaining Alabama Free Agents:

Mark Barron S - released by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S - Chicago Bears (UF)

Robert Foster, WR - Buffalo Bills (ERFA)

Brandon Greene, G - Carolina Panthers (ERFA)

Cyrus Jones, CB - Denver Broncos (UF)

Reggie Ragland, ILB - Kansas City Chiefs (UF)

A'Shawn Robinson, DT - Detroit Lions (UF)

Damion Square, DT - Los Angeles Chargers (UF)

Levi Wallace, CB - Buffalo Bills (ERFA)

DeAndrew White, WR - Carolina Panthers (RF)

Former SEC Network reporter Kaylee Hartung tested positive for coronavirus. She was in Seattle covering the outbreak there for CNN.

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

This is a nice little basketball note about someone who just played the last two seasons with the Crimson Tide:

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

The New York Times reports that four days ago an internal report from the Department of Health and Human Services — not yet shared with the public — concluded that the “pandemic will last 18 months or…

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

A snippet of today's press conference from the White House:

Tyler Martin

Bad news from Auburn ...

Christopher Walsh

Glad to see Philip Rivers sign with the Colts. Seems like a good fit.

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Not Alabama related but where does Tom Brady land now that he is not returning to the Patriots? And do y'all see a way New England could trade up to snag Tua?

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

The 2020 Regions Tradition golf tournament has been postponed to September 23-27. The Regions, held annually at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, was originally scheduled for May 6-10.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama announces extreme limited business operations through March 29. From Dr. Bell: “The University of Alabama already maintains extraordinarily limited business operations during Spring Break. UA…

Christopher Walsh

What Tuscaloosa is doing to deal with the novel coronavirus crisis

Christopher Walsh