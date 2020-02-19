Bama Central
Crimson Corner: Grading Alabama Baseball After Opening Weekend

Joey Blackwell

Alabama baseball impressed on opening weekend against Northeastern, sweeping the Huskies and outscoring them 24-3.

A combination of great hitting, solid pitching and excellent fielding led to success in the Crimson Tide's opening weekend.

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell takes a look at the stats and gives Alabama a rating after three games of the season. It might be early in the season but it's never to early to assess a team.

