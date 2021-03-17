Crimson Corner: Blessed

As Alabama basketball gears up for a run in the NCAA tournament, Joey Blackwell takes a look at the bigger picture

I have to admit, I had a hard time getting around to writing today's column.

It could be because I'm in the final stages of packing for a trip to Indianapolis for Alabama basketball's games in the first and potentially second round of the NCAA tournament. It could be because I'm also preparing for Crimson Tide baseball's first weekend SEC series of the season at Arkansas. Or maybe it's because spring football is getting started on Friday and the transition from basketball and baseball to football is a daunting task for me to do with such a short turnaround.

The underlying factor could be just that I'm overwhelmed.

As a lifelong follower of Alabama athletics, I'm used to having a lot on my plate. Championships in football, gymnastics and softball are something that I've grown accustomed to over the decades. And now, with the addition of basketball winning the SEC tournament and baseball having a 14-3 start to the season, many might consider Crimson Tide fans to be, for lack of a better term, spoiled.

While from an outside perspective that might be true, we Southerners use a different word: blessed.

Alabama athletics is currently going through one of the brightest eras of its history. This time, football isn't the only sport in the national spotlight. While the Crimson Tide football team is coming off of its 18th national championship, other teams have stepped up to share the glory. Basketball finished the season 24-6 with not only a regular-season SEC title but a conference tournament title as well. As a No. 2 seed, the team ties its best seeding in program history.

Softball has started the season 22-1 and is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Women's basketball is making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 1999. Gymnastics is No. 8 in the country and is poised to make an impact at the upcoming SEC Championships this weekend. Baseball is ranked No. 22 in the country after its solid start to the season.

And let's not forget Mercy Chelangat, who picked up the first individual title in Alabama cross country history with her victory in the 6,000-meter race.

In my first full year as a paid individual in the realm of sportswriting, I've already seen so much. I saw the rise and fall of desperation in the sports world due to COVID-19. I traveled to every Alabama football game in the 2020 season for work, including Atlanta for the SEC Championship, Dallas for the Rose Bowl and Miami for the College Football Playoff.

Last weekend, I was in Nashville to cover all three of the Crimson Tide's victories in the SEC men's basketball tournament. Now, I sit here on a couch next to an open suitcase that will soon be packed with enough clothes for another weekend on the road, this time in Indianapolis.

The coronavirus tried its hardest to stop all sport in its tracks. For a while, it succeeded. However, thanks to the Crimson Tide I have been able to travel more over the last year than I did in the previous four years combined.

While for many travel was not an option during the pandemic, when it's part of your job it's simply a must. For myself and many others, hunkering down in the safety of my home was never an option. Not only am I blessed to have never gotten sick on my travels, I'm also blessed to have the opportunity to see some amazing things. There is no doubt that if Alabama basketball continues the run that it's on, there will be many more amazing opportunities in the future.

For fans, it's much the same. While the opportunities for travel might not be as often, the hope that sports have given us over the last year has been undeniable. I've beaten the hope drum quite often over the last year, but I feel like it's been a just cause.

At the end of the day, hope perseveres — as does Alabama athletics.

For that, I feel that we should all consider ourselves blessed.