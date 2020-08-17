Crimson Corner: Do Better

It’s go time.

After all the speculation, all the discussion, all of the anticipation, college football starts today.

No, the season is still over a month away for the SEC and a lot can happen in those 40 days, but the schedule for the Alabama Crimson Tide as well as its conference comrades-in-arms will roll out today, along with it being the first day of practice for all teams.

For a while it felt like this day may never come, but here we are.

And there’s still a lot of time for things to go south.

Yesterday while enjoying a day from work, I perused social media as most of us do during our downtime. What I saw was highly discouraging.

Yesterday was bid day at the University of Alabama and other schools. After viewing how bad things were at the bars, I started to look around at tweets from other college towns across the southeast.

It was happening everywhere.

Tuscaloosa. Athens. Auburn. Everywhere that the students clamored for a season, they all ignored the social distancing protocols and masking mandates to simply go out and have a good time.

I can’t say I didn’t see this coming.

Go back and look at the photo. The first thing I noticed was absolutely zero social distancing. Secondly? How many masks are being worn? I might not have great eyesight, but by the looks of it I can only count eight masks out of roughly 50 students, and several of the masks aren't being actively worn.

Look, I get it. Bid day is a big deal to Greek students on campuses across the nation. I have first-hand experience being in a fraternity myself. However, this is 2020, and in a time where we are all forced to make sacrifices to benefit society as a whole, yesterday was inexcusable.

Before I am misconstrued at saying that the students are the sole party to blame here, let me also mention that there were plenty of parents and adults that were also in attendance. My issue does not arise from bid day, which Alabama conducted in the safest manner possible with mandatory masks for Greek brothers and sisters and potential new members. It arises from what happened afterwards after the students and their families immediately left campus to celebrate, with the vast majority forgoing the mask mandate.

Tuscaloosa, we are better than this.

Roughly 60 percent of the UA student body consists of students that are not from the state of Alabama, but once those students move here they become part of the Tuscaloosa community, so my frustration is aimed not solely at Tuscaloosa locals like myself and those that live here separate from the institution, but for all of those that live here.

Do we not want college football? Did I not just last week see an outpouring of support from UA students for Crimson Tide athletes in the #WeWantToPlay movement? Has my Twitter DM inbox not been dinging every few hours over the past two weeks with students and alumni concerned with the outlook for the 2020 season?

Then why did we throw it out the window last weekend?

I understand that hopes are high now that the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are all committed to a 2020 season. I understand that the SEC is releasing its schedule later on today. I understand that we might all feel like we are out of the woods, but I assure you there is still a long way to go.

If anything positive is to come out of yesterday’s antics, it is that this paints a perfect picture as to why creating a bubble for college athletics is so difficult. While players might not have been out at those bars (I don’t know that for a fact, and I’m sure there were some), the fact of the matter is that these athletes still have to attend classes with those that were out this past weekend. They have to walk amidst students on campus, both the ones that are practicing the guidelines and those who are careless.

If we want college football to happen, we all need to do our part. We need to think about the big picture here, not just ourselves. I know we all think ‘Oh it won’t happen to me’ or ‘I can go out just for one day’ and you’re probably justified in thinking that. However, it’s not about you. It’s about us. It’s about your fellow person. It’s about your fellow student. It’s about your favorite Alabama player.

How would you feel if you found out that you were responsible for Najee Harris, Mac Jones or Dylan Moses contracting the coronavirus? I’ll bet that would really change how you act, wouldn’t it? So why not take preventative action to ensure that you are not the one responsible?

If we don't have football this fall, you will only have yourselves to be angry at. Not the SEC. Not the programs. Not even the media. Yourselves.

Do better, Tuscaloosa.