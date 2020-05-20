Crimson Corner: Following Up with the NCAA's Spring Eligibility Extension

Back on March 30, the NCAA extended the eligibility of student-athletes who participate in spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the cancellation of the respective sports' seasons.

The decision by the NCAA was greeted with open arms by college and universities as well as the student-athletes and their schools' fanbases.

On April 1, BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell released a video detailing the complications that could arise from such an extension of eligibility, specifically the sport of baseball. You can watch that video here.

While the decision was ultimately made to benefit the players, it could have big ramifications in the long run.

Blackwell re-examines and discusses the issue in the video above in this week's edition of Crimson Corner.