Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: Following Up with the NCAA's Spring Eligibility Extension

Joey Blackwell

Back on March 30, the NCAA extended the eligibility of student-athletes who participate in spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the cancellation of the respective sports' seasons.

The decision by the NCAA was greeted with open arms by college and universities as well as the student-athletes and their schools' fanbases.

On April 1, BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell released a video detailing the complications that could arise from such an extension of eligibility, specifically the sport of baseball. You can watch that video here.

While the decision was ultimately made to benefit the players, it could have big ramifications in the long run.

Blackwell re-examines and discusses the issue in the video above in this week's edition of Crimson Corner.

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athlon Bama Cover out 2 June

Cary L. Clark

by

Christopher Walsh

Everyone's getting used to the idea of playing without fans

Christopher Walsh

Check out what Ryan Fitzpatrick and to say about Tua Tagovailoa

Christopher Walsh

Another downtown restaurant closes for good

Christopher Walsh

NFL Testing Facemasks with Medical Materials

Joey Blackwell

COVID-19 and its impact on the MiLB

Joey Blackwell

You gotta admit, this is pretty funny

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Kentucky cheerleading coaching staff fired

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Such a smart move by Notre Dame here

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Another Gottfried update: Independent panel to rule on NC State case

Christopher Walsh