Crimson Corner: How Could Early Return of Herbert Jones Impact Alabama Basketball?

After having surgery on his left wrist on Feb. 1, junior wing Herbert Jones is slated to return as early as next week according to Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats.

Prior to his injury, Jones was considered as one of the best defensive players in the SEC. In his absence, the Crimson Tide has gone 1-2 and has had to rely on an already-shallow bench to make up for it.

