Crimson Corner: How Could Early Return of Herbert Jones Impact Alabama Basketball?

Joey Blackwell

After having surgery on his left wrist on Feb. 1, junior wing Herbert Jones is slated to return as early as next week according to Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats.

Prior to his injury, Jones was considered as one of the best defensive players in the SEC. In his absence, the Crimson Tide has gone 1-2 and has had to rely on an already-shallow bench to make up for it.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell takes a look at what Jones' return could mean for the Crimson Tide at this crucial point in the season.

Question of the day: What are your realistic expectations for this week's games between Auburn and LSU? Can the Crimson Tide get a spilt and keep their March Madness dreams alive?

Tyler Martin

by

Cary L. Clark

Tide to get OV from top Florida DE Keanu Koht, DE, 6-5, 220, Vero Beach (Fla.) High School will visit Alabama June 17-19. Also visiting Florida in early March for an unofficial visit. Great player…

Brian Smith

by

TylerMartin

Eyabi Anoma in the news again and it’s not good. Hope this kid gets the help he needs.

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

The XFL is trying a new version of kickoffs in an attempt to minimize the potential for concussions. What do you think? Do you like it?

Christopher Walsh

by

THELadyinRed

Michigan State is replacing one former Nick Saban assistant coach with another, as Mel Tucker has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Spartans.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama extends an offer to four-star defensive end TJ Bollers from Iowa. His dad played for the Hawkeyes.

Tyler Martin

Former UA wideout staying with the Super Bowl champs:

Tyler Martin

Auburn senior forward Danjel Purifoy is officially questionable for the Tigers' matchup against the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night. Purifoy also missed the LSU game due to the flu, and might have to…

Joey Blackwell

Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy (illness) is questionable against Alabama. He missed the LSU game over the weekend. He had 8 points and three rebounds in the first game against the Crimson Tide back in…

Tyler Martin

You know a guy is ready for the NFL draft when they start working on his brand. Check out this trailer on Tua Tagovailoa:

Christopher Walsh