Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: How will the coronavirus impact Bryant-Denny Stadium?

Joey Blackwell

On May 26, Iowa State announced that they will be hosting no more than 30,000 fans at Jack Trice Stadium for their football games this fall. This includes 22,000 season-ticket holders as well as an additional 8,000 fans, bringing the total just shy of 50% stadium capacity.

If this sets a precedent for college football, then it raises a lot of questions for Alabama Athletics and Bryant-Denny Stadium. With season tickets having already been purchased by fans and with regular tickets more popular than ever, many questions rise up in how UA will handle the situation should they be pressured to limit capacity in their 101,821-seat stadium.

In the video above, BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell takes a quick dive into the matter and discusses questions about what UA should do given the current situation as well as his personal take on the issue.

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports writing, Maven/SI, lost a legend: Chris Dufresne

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Hoops offer for 2021 NC point guard

Cary L. Clark

by

Cary L. Clark

Arkansas' plan for athletes to return to campus

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama just offered 2021 four-star PG Carter Whitt

Tyler Martin

2021 four-star OG Jaden Roberts announces decision

Tyler Martin

Alabama makes top 4 for 2021 four-star wide receiver Troy Franklin

Tyler Martin

Friends of UAH hockey are trying to save the program

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Here are some interesting Tua Tagovailoa graphs:

Joey Blackwell

Dwyane Wade offers advice for Tua Tagovailoa

Shandel Richardson

What today is all about

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh