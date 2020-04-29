Crimson Corner: What impact does the updated NCAA NIL policy have on video games?

On Wednesday morning the NCAA announced its updated policy on Name, Image and Likeness, otherwise known as NIL.

Included with the rule change, the NIL in regards to video games was specifically addressed several times, but NCAA football fans might be disappointed with what the NCAA revealed.

So what does this mean for the future of NCAA football video games? Joey Blackwell takes a quick look at just when we can expect an upcoming game, if at all.

