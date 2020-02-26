Crimson Corner: What does Alabama Basketball do after John Petty's injury?

First it was Tua Tagovailoa, and now Johny Petty, Jr.

Both players suffered serious injuries at Mississippi State this season. While Tagovailoa's injury was found out to be a season-ending hip dislocation, Petty's injury has yet to be determined.

According to coach Nate Oats, Petty was scheduled to undergo an MRI and x-ray Wednesday morning. Once the results are in, come back to BamaCentral for an update.

So what does Alabama basketball do to help ease the pain of Petty's injury? Watch the video above to see Joey Blackwell analyze the Crimson Tide's steps moving forward.

CORRECTION: In the video, Blackwell refers to the fact that Alabama has three games and they need to make a run in the "NCAA tournament." This was an error, and Blackwell meant to refer to the SEC tournament, as Alabama's chances of making the Big Dance are all but gone.