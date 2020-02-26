Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: What does Alabama Basketball do after John Petty's injury?

Joey Blackwell

First it was Tua Tagovailoa, and now Johny Petty, Jr.

Both players suffered serious injuries at Mississippi State this season. While Tagovailoa's injury was found out to be a season-ending hip dislocation, Petty's injury has yet to be determined.

According to coach Nate Oats, Petty was scheduled to undergo an MRI and x-ray Wednesday morning. Once the results are in, come back to BamaCentral for an update.

So what does Alabama basketball do to help ease the pain of Petty's injury? Watch the video above to see Joey Blackwell analyze the Crimson Tide's steps moving forward.

CORRECTION: In the video, Blackwell refers to the fact that Alabama has three games and they need to make a run in the "NCAA tournament." This was an error, and Blackwell meant to refer to the SEC tournament, as Alabama's chances of making the Big Dance are all but gone.

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Franklin just got paid. He signed a six year extension with the Nittany Lions.

Tyler Martin

Question of the day: Will former Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III break John Ross' 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine this week? Ross' time was 4.22.

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Rick Karle: “Just a few days back, our friend David Pierce took a picture of former Alabama Football quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hugging a young girl (photo, upper left & post below) at Huntsville's…

Kristi F. Patick

Tua Tagovailoa Stays Positive After his Combine Medical Testing:

Christopher Walsh

Aaron Feld has removed "Oregon" from his Twitter bio.

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Jerome Ford granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA, eligible to lay this season:

Christopher Walsh

The 2020 Clinic of Champions hosted by Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide football coaching staff is slated for April 2-4 on the University of Alabama campus. The clinic features NFL…

Christopher Walsh

Interesting to note that Aaron Feld took "Oregon" out of his Twitter bio. Sounds to me like Saban already has Cochran's replacement in the fold. Nothing is official, but I linked Feld yesterday due to…

Cary L. Clark

Licht says Bucs coaches are “more than excited” about what tight end O.J. Howard can do in second year in Bruce Arians’ offense in 2020. “Very high” on him.

Kristi F. Patick

Here is a name I expect to get consideration for the job that opened today:

Cary L. Clark

by

THELadyinRed