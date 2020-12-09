Crimson Corner: Justice for Indiana

The Big Ten is reportedly voting to abandon the six-game requirement for its championship game in order to shoehorn Ohio State

You tried. You failed. Deal with it.

If you follow college football, you probably know what I'm talking about.

While rumors have been circulating over the past week or so about Ohio State and its playoff hopes being potentially in jeopardy due to the fact that it couldn't play six games — the predetermined minimum to qualify for the Big Ten Championship game — the news broke on Wednesday morning that the conference is now fielding a vote that would abolish the mandatory minimum of games played in order to accommodate the Buckeyes.

Ohio State currently sits with an overall record of 5-0 and is already a thorn in the College Football Playoff Committee's side. While teams that have literally played double the amount of games as the Buckeyes surround them in the playoff rankings, Ohio State is still sitting pretty at No. 4 in the country despite its maximum games played will reach six (should the Big Ten decide that it will allow them in).

And are any of those wins quality? I mean, just look at these powerhouse victories for the Buckeyes: Nebraskas, at Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana, at Michigan State.

Let's face the facts here: the Big Ten knows that Ohio State is its only chance at getting a team from its conference into the CFP this season. However, it set up the rules heading into the season that a team must play six games in order to qualify. In a season that has been wrought with adversity thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, you would think that the conference would be granted some leeway.

Not from this sports writer.

Why is that? Look at how the Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 and the ACC have handled its seasons. After a much earlier start than the Big Ten or PAC 12 thanks to adequate leadership and foresight, the three successful conferences have played the vast majority of their games in a season that has presented many challenges.

Using the SEC as an example, commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference's leadership has done an outstanding job. Providing each team with a bye week as well as an extra week in between the end of the regular season and the championship game has simply, well, worked. The 12 teams that will not be playing in the championship can have games scheduled on Dec. 19 in order to fulfill their 10-game schedules. Heck, even Alabama and Florida — who have both already clinched their spot in the SEC Championship — are playing meaningless games this weekend so that they can complete what the committed to doing.

Now, I don't necessarily blame Ohio State for this current problem. The issues most definitely lie with the Big Ten and its ineptitude this season. A late start combined with protocols that made it nearly impossible for games to be rescheduled with such short notice have made it very difficult for teams to field games this season.

We all saw this coming, didn't we?

Indiana is the most qualified team to make it to the Big Ten title game this season. The Hoosiers currently sit at 6-1. Yes, they lost to Ohio State. However, even with that loss they have one more win and, most importantly, met the requirement that was established before the season even started to be eligible for a spot in the title game.

It's about overall record, not winning percentage. Or did you miss out on that memo, too, Big Ten?

Shoehorning in Ohio State by moving the goal posts doesn't do anything to fix the problems that the Big Ten has created for themselves. In fact, it does nothing but put on display all of the mistakes that it has made leading up to this moment. Instead of owning its mistakes and saying 'Hey, we messed up,' the conference is planning on changing its requirements to act as a Band-Aid over a gaping wound that is festering beyond its control.

Just cut the limb off, Big Ten. You're done. You failed. Now suffer the consequences.