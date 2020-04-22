Crimson Corner: Jahvon Quinerly Handed the Keys to Crimson Tide Basketball

In the midst of the NFL draft, I want to talk a little bit about Alabama basketball.

Referred by my good friend and co-worker here at BamaCentral Tyler Martin, I took a look a Jahvon Quinerly’s Twitter page.

There, I saw this:

The tweet comes after sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. hired an agent and is officially headed out of Tuscaloosa for the NBA draft.

After a year of ineligibility thanks to the NCAA and its inconsistent means of granting players eligibility, Quinerly will finally be able to play for the Crimson Tide this upcoming season.

Quinerly is slated to become Alabama’s key point guard starting in this upcoming season. With the additions of guards Josh Primo and Keon Ellis, along with returning sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford, the Crimson Tide is loaded at the position.

John Petty, Jr. might also be returning, but as of right now that has yet to be determined.

The tweet by Quinerly shows his acknowledgment of his importance to the team for this upcoming season as well as his eagerness and dedication to play.

Along with the other returners and new additions, Nate Oats and Bryan Hodgeson have built a solid team that on paper could compete with the best of the SEC next season.

Kira Lewis has handed Quinerly the keys to the program, and it’s an exciting time to be following Alabama basketball on the road to 2020.