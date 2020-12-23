Crimson Corner: Know Your Enemy

There's a new head coach on The Plains for the Auburn Tigers

As the old saying goes, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

The same goes for rivalries in college football.

On Tuesday night, Auburn University announced the hiring of its 28th head football coach in Bryan Harsin. Harsin brings a solid resume from his tenure at Boise State and has the opportunity to make an impact in the SEC with the tools that he now has at his disposal with a Power 5 institution.

The hiring ended a wild nine-day coaching search that saw several high-profile assistants and former head coaches turn down interview offers, including Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

However, the search finally ended on Tuesday night and the Tigers have their new head coach.

"I'm incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University," Harsin said in a statement released by Auburn. "I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference, but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships.

"I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence. I'm very grateful to and Dr. Gogue for this opportunity. Kes, our kids and I can't wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work! War Eagle!"

So what does Harsin bring to the Tigers?

Harsin has now replaced former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn at two coaching jobs, with his first being at Arkansas State back in 2013 when Malzahn ironically left to coach the Tigers. After coaching one season with the Red Wolves and leading them to a 7-5 record that saw Arkansas State take a trip to the GoDaddy.com Bowl, Harsin left the team before its appearance in the bowl to become the new head coach at Boise State.

In his first season as head coach of Boise State, Harsin coached his Broncos to a 12-2 record, a Mountain West title and a 38-30 Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona.

Since 2014, Harsin has had solid success with the Broncos, coaching them to a 69-19 record in seven seasons. Harsin also led them to six-straight bowl appearances, winning three of them.

There is no doubt that Harsin has the potential to become a solid coach at Auburn. With him having more tools and resources at his disposal now that he is at a Power 5 school, he has the opportunity to make waves with the Tigers.

Only time will tell whether he can ultimately lead Auburn back to the days of success that it hasn't experienced since the earlier portion of this decade.