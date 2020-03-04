Crimson Corner: What happens next for Alabama basketball?

Tuesday night, Alabama basketball suffered a huge 87-79 loss at the hands of Vanderbilt in Coleman Coliseum.

Poor shooting, lack of defense and poor effort resulted in the Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament hopes being dashed.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses what Alabama needs to accomplish first and foremost for the remaining games of the 2019-2020 season as well as headed into next year.

Video of Nate Oats discussing his team's effort: