Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: What happens next for Alabama basketball?

Joey Blackwell

Tuesday night, Alabama basketball suffered a huge 87-79 loss at the hands of Vanderbilt in Coleman Coliseum.

Poor shooting, lack of defense and poor effort resulted in the Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament hopes being dashed.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell discusses what Alabama needs to accomplish first and foremost for the remaining games of the 2019-2020 season as well as headed into next year.

Video of Nate Oats discussing his team's effort:

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE WITH THE TIDE: South Alabama at Alabama baseball. Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide 3B Auerbach; DH Diodati; RF Gentry; C Praytor; 1B Williamson; LF Reeves; 2B Jarvis; CF Wilson; SS Robinson…

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Chicago State has canceled a pair of home games for its women’s basketball team, and it has scrapped a two-game road trip for its men’s basketball team against opponents from the Western Athletic…

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Big news out of Mobile: Senior Bowl to be played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium beginning in 2021. Let's just say after seven decades at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, it's time had come.

Christopher Walsh

Plane crash in Georgia with multiple fatalities was headed to Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The University of Alabama has cancelled all school sponsored international travel set for the month of March.

Tyler Martin

Alabama makes the cut for four-star linebacker Dallas Turner from Florida:

Tyler Martin

Dan Enos, former Alabama assistant, has landed as the running backs coach at Cincinnati.

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

SI story on Tua you might want to check out: Will Tua Be the NFL’s Next Great Lefty?

Christopher Walsh

Alabama baseball’s game with North Alabama postponed. The game will be made up Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama had sort of a second ceremony prior to Senior Night on Tuesday:

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh