Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: The Questions Raised Regarding Baseball and the NCAA

Joey Blackwell

With the news that the NCAA will be granting spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility, the move raises questions regarding the years to come for college baseball.

In addition to allowing schools to provide more scholarships to make up for increased roster sizes, the NCAA also granted college baseball programs can raise their roster sizes above the former 35-player limit.

While this helps alleviate the issue that is presently at hand, it raises questions regarding how the increase in roster size will be resolved. Will it be increased permanently? If not, how will the NCAA reduce the roster sizes?

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell raises these questions in the latest edition of Crimson Corner.

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

A student and football player from Hewitt-Trussville High School…

Tyler Martin

2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims announces Top 10:

Tyler Martin

2021 four-star defensive end Monkell Goodwine announced his top five…

Tyler Martin

Good news from the Lakers:

Tyler Martin

NFL officially expands playoffs, adds another wild-card team. Here's…

Christopher Walsh

4-star offensive tackle Micah Morris has named his Top 5: Alabama,…

Tyler Martin

Odds for each conference champion in 2020, courtesy of BetOnline:…

Christopher Walsh

Is this good? I'm actually asking because I don't know ...

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

In the 2nd edition of PatriotMaven's mock draft, Alabama's speedy…

Devon Clements

by

Christopher Walsh