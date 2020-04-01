Crimson Corner: The Questions Raised Regarding Baseball and the NCAA

With the news that the NCAA will be granting spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility, the move raises questions regarding the years to come for college baseball.

In addition to allowing schools to provide more scholarships to make up for increased roster sizes, the NCAA also granted college baseball programs can raise their roster sizes above the former 35-player limit.

While this helps alleviate the issue that is presently at hand, it raises questions regarding how the increase in roster size will be resolved. Will it be increased permanently? If not, how will the NCAA reduce the roster sizes?

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell raises these questions in the latest edition of Crimson Corner.