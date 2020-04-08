Bama Central
Crimson Corner: NFL Draft Predictions

Joey Blackwell

With so much uncertainty in sports, it's good to have one thing coming that we can all be excited for.

The NFL Draft.

This season has seen a lot of hype surrounding the former Alabama players, with some mock drafts showing as many as six players going in the first round.

The 2020 Crimson Tide draft class is headlined by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently projected to go No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins. However, some mock drafts also have Tagovailoa going at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions and at No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Alabama wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are the other two big Crimson Tide players with a lot excitement surrounding them entering the draft. Between Jeudy, Ruggs and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, the two have shown up consistently as the top-three wide receivers in the draft. Jeudy is the most likely to the drafted first, but with Ruggs' 40-yard dash performance at the NFL Combine, he is gaining momentum heading into the final weeks prior to the draft.

Here are my predictions for Alabama in the 2020 NFL Draft. These predictions solely cover the first three rounds:

5. Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins

8. Jedrick Wills Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals

11. Jerry Jeudy to the New York Jets

13. Ruggs to the San Francisco 49ers

18. Xavier McKinney to the Miami Dolphins

31. Trevon Diggs to the San Francisco 49ers

40. Terrell Lewis to the Houston Texans

42. Raekwon Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars

That's six first-round picks and five in the first 18. That would be a heck of a draft.

