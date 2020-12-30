Crimson Corner: Previewing Nick Saban's Favorite Award

While many look to the Heisman, Maxwell, Biletnikoff and Butkus awards, Saban's eyes rest on another as his favorite

When most people think of the more popular awards in college football, the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Trophy and Butkus Award are more than likely the ones brought up most often.

However, did you know that Alabama coach Nick Saban has a favorite postseason award, and it's none of the one's mentioned above? For Saban, his award of choice is the Joe Moore Award, the annual award given to the top offensive line unit in college football.

“I think this is one of the awards that I really cherish the most because it’s one of the few that honor a group of players, and the offensive line is a special group of guys,” Saban said on Hey Coach back on Dec. 10. “They all seem to have similar personalities. They all have the same kind of competitive characteristics. Probably play more together as a unit and as a group in terms of how they communicate, how they combination block and all those things more than any other group in football.

“I think this is a tremendous thing that you continue to do in Joe Moore’s honor because it does mean a lot to our group, who has won it before, and certainly this group, who should be considered for it, no doubt.”

This season, Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas A&M have been named the three finalists for the Joe Moore Award. All three units have had outstanding seasons, but only one can win the coveted trophy.

So far this season, the Crimson Tide has only given up 16 sacks. At an average of 1.45 sacks per game, the number is seventh-best among the teams of the NCAA that have played 11 games or more. The Alabama offensive line has also only given up 44 tackles for loss this season — an average of four per game — making them second-best in the NCAA under the same 11-game criteria.

Couple that with assisting the NCAA's second-best total offense at 543.9 yards per game, and it's no wonder that the Crimson Tide is up for this year's award.

“Once again, Alabama’s offensive line is a good combination of size, strength and technique,” the Joe Moore Award’s voting committee said in a release. “They play with consistency and are doing a nice job of working their double teams and battling with strain in single blocks. Starting center, Landon Dickerson, is playing at an incredibly high level and that energy and attitude is showing up with the entire unit. This is a group that functions together at a very high level. They are constantly looking to be great beyond what was asked on a particular play.”

So far this season, the Notre Dame offensive line has also shown success against opponents. In the total offense category, the Fighting Irish rank eighth in teams with 11 games or more at 455.2 yards per game.

In tackles for loss, though, Notre Dame has given up a total of 63 — good enough for 13th place using the 11-game metric. Regarding sacks, the Fighting Irish have given up 24 for an average of 2.18 per game — 18th best in the NCAA.

“This unit was the gold standard of steady weekly improvement until the injuries of their C (Jarrett Patterson) and RG (Tommy Kraemer), but even then, they’ve still played at a pretty high level. Clemson rematch will be telling," the awards committee said. "Fundamentally sound unit with consistent sets and fierce punches in pass pro. Footwork and combos in run game are what it should look like. LT playing really well.”

Texas A&M makes a strong case for the award. So far in 2020, the Aggies have given up just four sacks through nine games played — the least allowed among teams in the nation that have played nine or more games. In tackles for loss, Texas A&M has allowed 34 — 10 less than its Crimson Tide counterpart and good enough for third in the country.

Total offense, however, is another story. In that category, the Aggies place 23rd in the NCAA with an average of 437.2 yards per game. While that's still not a terrible number, it does put Texas A&M at a slight disadvantage when comparing it to the likes of Alabama and Notre Dame.

“This year they have been the catalyst for an offense that has shown a new level of toughness," the Joe Moore awards committee said. "In the second half of the Florida game, they battered the Gators on the ground and have been able to finish the season with strong efforts on the ground. They are a physical unit who work well together and get up on linebackers. Right tackle Carson Green has been exceptional at clearing out space for his runners.”

Regardless of the stats, all three offensive lines have played very well this season and should be proud to be named finalists for this year's award. Alabama and Notre Dame square off on the gridiron in this Friday's Rose Bowl, while Texas A&M takes on North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.

Depending on each team's performance, this weekend will most likely decide who will take home the 350-pound trophy for the nation's best offensive line unit.