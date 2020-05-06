Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Corner: So what's going on with Alabama's 2021 recruiting class?

Joey Blackwell

With concerns surrounding COVID-19 still raging across the country, college football has been hurt across the board in regards to recruiting.

With the SEC extending its ban on in-person recruiting as well as training camps through July 31, coaches and recruiting staffs have been forced to solely rely on film and talking to players over the phone and other methods to gather information.

Traditionally, Nick Saban likes to evaluate and then re-evaluate players by watching them in camps before extending official offers. Knowing all of this, it's becoming understandable why the Crimson Tide has such low numbers.

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell breaks down Alabama's current predicament in the video above.

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hoops transfer from Clemson

Cary L. Clark

by

Cary L. Clark

Soccer returning in Germany this month

Tyler Martin

Congrats to Nigel Knott for graduating

Christopher Walsh

Alabama offers the No. 1 OT for the 2022 class, Tyler Booker

Tyler Martin

Mike Eades named SEC coordinator of basketball officials

Christopher Walsh

NFL schedules set to be released ...

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Softball news

Cary L. Clark

by

Cary L. Clark

Football recruiting

Cary L. Clark

by

TylerMartin

It probably won't take the SEC schools long to add this ...

Christopher Walsh

Pope returns to T-town

Cary L. Clark