Crimson Corner: So what's going on with Alabama's 2021 recruiting class?

With concerns surrounding COVID-19 still raging across the country, college football has been hurt across the board in regards to recruiting.

With the SEC extending its ban on in-person recruiting as well as training camps through July 31, coaches and recruiting staffs have been forced to solely rely on film and talking to players over the phone and other methods to gather information.

Traditionally, Nick Saban likes to evaluate and then re-evaluate players by watching them in camps before extending official offers. Knowing all of this, it's becoming understandable why the Crimson Tide has such low numbers.

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell breaks down Alabama's current predicament in the video above.