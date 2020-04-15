Crimson Corner: Spring Signing Day is Upon Us

And just like that, spring signing day is here.

In what snuck up on many of us due to the current pandemic, spring signing day is here and, as of the writing of this story, Alabama basketball has already signed three players for 2020.

Power forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton already signed last November, but today's signings so far include shooting guard Josh Primo and grad-transfer forward Jordan Bruner from Yale.

That leaves two commits left who have yet to sign as of this video: combo guard and JUCO transfer Keon Ellis and strong forward Darius Miles.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell quickly recaps Alabama basketball's roster situation and discusses the incoming players.

UPDATE: The Crimson Tide has now signed both Ellis and Miles, which means that all five Alabama commits have now signed with the program.