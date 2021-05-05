Crimson Corner: 'The Advantage' is a Much Bigger Deal Than You Might Think

The Advantage is a program announced by Alabama Athletics on Tuesday that aims to elevate and build the personal brands of its athletes

Oh, Alabama Athletics. Always three steps ahead of everyone else.

On Tuesday, Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne and his staff proved once again that they are some of the best in the business at adapting to changing times. With the announcement of the Crimson Tide's new program, The Advantage, the athletics program showed just how ahead of the curve that it actually is.

So what exactly is The Advantage?

According to a statement released by Alabama Athletics, The Advantage is a program designed to elevate the personal brands of athletes by providing them with the tools and education necessary to do so. The partnerships with organizations both internal and external, athletes will now have the ability to grown and strengthen their brands via social media and other outlets in order to not only increase their sphere of influence, but also promote themselves in a positive manner.

In today's world, personal brands are everything in the world of sports. A positive and successful brand can oftentimes mean the difference between being a first-round draft pick or falling to the second round. More and more often we see talent scouts from the NFL, MLB and NBA discussing character issues or other qualities outside of an athlete's performance on the field that could hurt their draft stock.

In an interview with Forbes, 180 Communications V.P. of Corporate Communications Lee Gordon stated the importance of personal brands in college athletics today.

"These guys are getting the very best training in the world at Athletes' Performance," Gordon told Forbes. "But a lot of times, athletes forget that dealing with the media and creating a positive personal brand is equally important. AP brings us in to work with the athletes to make them understand what it means to be the CEO of your own brand. If they do it correctly, the financial benefits during and after their careers are endless."

And that's exactly what it all boils down to: financial benefits.

While the difference between being a first-round draft pick or falling to the second or third round is astronomical in terms of contract length and dollar amount, soon brands will be just as important to develop at the college level due to name, image and likeness reforms.

While there has yet to be rule changes and/or laws passed on a national level regarding NIL, some states have begun to take it upon themselves to allow athletes to begin to profit off of their image while still in school. State of Alabama governor Kay Ivey is one such example, who signed an NIL bill that will allow athletes across the state to sign endorsement deals with companies and receive profits from such deals. That law will go into effect July 1, 2021.

While NIL remains an issues with the NCAA, a law at the state level trumps the association's rules. Over the past year, NIL laws have been a hotly-discussed topic. In October of 2019, the NCAA board of governors agreed unanimously that it needed to modernize its NIL rules. However, in January of 2021, the board announced an indefinite delay in voting on rules changes due to a letter that they received from the U.S. Department of Justice that expressed concern about antitrust laws.

Nevertheless, the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey and New Mexico all have bills that have passed and will go into effect between 2021 and 2023. 15 more states currently have legislation on the docket that is going through their respective state houses and senates. While the NCAA could potentially file lawsuits in each state on the basis of the impact of interstate commerce, a much easier solution would be for the association to cave to the demands of the states and change its rules.

So what does this all have to do with The Advantage?

By helping athletes build and promote their personal brands, those same athletes will likely have a leg up on the competition in receiving endorsement deals from outside entities. That, in turn, translates to dollar signs for the athletes. Should the program be as successful as it is projected, not only would it be a monumental benefit for the athletes but also the entire Alabama Athletics program in terms of recruiting.

How so? Let's pretend for a minute that you're and up-and-coming high school basketball prospect in the state of Indiana, and you're being heavily recruited by Butler University and Alabama. On one hand, Butler has a rich basketball history, but the state of Indiana currently has no announced plans of NIL laws or brand elevation tools.

You hop on the phone with a representative from Alabama Athletics. She informs you that not only can you get paid through endorsement deals if you decide to commit to the Crimson Tide, but you also will be given the tools you need to build and elevate your personal brand. She says that not only does this help you snag those endorsement deals while you're in college, but it could also help your NBA draft stock when the time comes.

So the choice is simple: play for a widely-recognized basketball team while not making any money in the process and being forced to adhere to the NCAA's strict guidelines, or come to Alabama, where you can build a personal brand with the help of the program, not only making you short-term endorsement deals but ultimately helping you in the long run in improving your NBA draft stock.

Doesn't sound like much of a choice, does it? And that's the entire point.

Years from now, Alabama's announcement of The Advantage could be pointed to as a shifting point in the landscape of recruiting in the SEC.

“We are excited to launch this new program, which even further demonstrates our commitment to fully developing our student-athletes,” Byrne said in a statement. “We are blessed to have incredible resources on campus with our institution, allowing us to better fit our specific needs and evolve The Advantage, as needed.”

While Alabama athletics never mentioned endorsement deals for athletes or anything financial in its statement, the fact that this program is being announced mere months before the state's NIL bill is slated to become law is no small coincidence. In the long run, The Advantage presents no downsides to either the programs or the athletes. The programs benefit from having a leg up in recruiting, while the athletes can improve not only their current situation in college but also more adequately prepare for a future in professional sports should they desire to do so.

As always, Byrne and Alabama Athletics once again proved that they are always lightyears ahead of everyone else. No doubt it was called 'The Advantage' for a reason.