I don't think any of us were shocked when yesterday's college football polls were released.

This past weekend saw Alabama, the No. 2 team in the nation, put away the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs with relative ease in the second half. Trailing by four at halftime, the Crimson Tide rallied and took complete control of the game from the Bulldogs, allowing zero points in the second half and cruising to a 41-24 win.