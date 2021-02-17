Crimson Corner: The Case for the SEC Tournament

With the movement to cancel college basketball conference tournaments on the rise across the country, Alabama basketball's Nate Oats is leading the resistance

With only two wins and an Arkansas loss away from winning the Southeaster Conference regular-season title, Alabama basketball continues its march across the SEC with just four games left to go.

That number was five games before Alabama's game at Texas A&M that had already been pushed to Thursday was announced as postponed on Wednesday morning. That game might still be made up should it be a deciding factor in the conference, but as of right now that will have to wait.

However, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have an even bigger problem on their hands.

Over the last couple of weeks, a movement has started that concerns conference basketball tournaments across the country. Fans, coaches and media outlets have begun to express their concerns about playing conference tournaments amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how they could potentially spread the virus amongst the teams.

While the concern is indeed there — especially for teams like Alabama who will head on to the NCAA Tournament afterwards — in this sportswriter's opinion it doesn't make much sense to cancel the tournaments altogether.

Here's why:

Heading into the SEC Tournament, Alabama — as well as every other team in the conference — will have just concluded 18 SEC games. Why is playing other conference opponents in a safe, controlled environment suddenly a concern? What makes this different than any other week throughout the college basketball season?

Those are exactly the points that Oats brought up on Tuesday. When asked about if he thinks the SEC Tournament should be played, his answer was a resounding yes.

“Man I sure hope so,” Oats said. “I don’t know when the last time we won is but I’d like to be able to have the chance to win it. I think they’re gonna play. I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t to be honest with you. It’s not like the testing is anything new. We’re testing three times a week right now. We’re playing half our games on the road so we just take our travel party that’s been testing three times a week all year. Take them up to Nashville, and you play the games.”

And Oats is exactly right. Alabama as well as other teams are already testing three times a week. Simply take the testing teams with you to Nashville, and there you have it.

Now, the ramifications for playing an SEC Tournament mere days before the NCAA Tournament is a stronger argument against the conference tournaments. The NCAA has announced that it will require teams who will be playing in the tournament to test negative for seven-consecutive days before their first day of playing. The teams of March Madness will be announced on Sunday, March 14 — the same day that the SEC Tournament will decide its champion. That's an awful short turnaround where teams such as Alabama must test negative.

That being said, the Crimson Tide won't have any more games in the coming week until it plays on either March 19 or 20, but the risk of contracting it from a team in the SEC Tournament remains there.

Oats, however, isn't convinced.

“To me, if you’re planning on having an NCAA Tournament the next week then why can’t you have an SEC Tournament the week before?” Oats said. “I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t have an SEC Tournament and I have not heard any discussion from anybody at the SEC office, any or our administrators, any other coaches on not having it so I sure hope we’re having it.”

Alabama is seeking its first SEC Tournament title since 1991 and its first regular-season title since 2002. If the Crimson Tide could win both — which is certainly a possibility — it would certainly be an historic season for Alabama basketball and could signal a shift in the program's direction after years of mediocrity.

Oats wants what's best for his players — particularly his seniors. The entire SEC already missed out on a conference tournament last season as well as March Madness due to their cancellations. While Alabama most likely would not have made it far in the SEC Tournament and would not have made the NCAA Tournament barring winning said conference tournament, Oats is still hungry to get his players the appearance that they deserve.

Canceling the SEC Tournament is not the answer. It should come as no surprise that the biggest proponents of canceling the tournaments are the fan bases of blue-blood programs such as Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky — all three of whom are having comparatively rough seasons compared to their usual prominence.

After an incredibly successful SEC football season and a relatively successful basketball season, it should be a no-brainer that the conference's basketball tournament should be played. Oats seems convinced that this is the case, having not heard from the SEC or any discussions amongst his staff or the Alabama administration, but that doesn't mean the attitude towards it won't change in the weeks to come if other conferences begin to cancel their tournaments.

For now, the Crimson Tide needs to solely focus on winning the regular-season title. While it would be disappointing if the SEC Tournament were to be canceled, it would be even more disappointing if it were along with Alabama finishing outside of first place after such a successful season.