Crimson Corner: The Significance of the Changes Made to SEC Media Days

On Wednesday morning the SEC announced the shifting of the 2020 SEC Media Days to a virtual format due to COVID-19, rather than taking place in Atlanta as originally scheduled.

All 14 SEC coaches as well as select players from their respective teams will hold virtual press conferences, as well as a "State of the SEC" address given by commissioner Greg Sankey. The event will featured in wall-to-wall coverage on SEC Network.

While this announcement is disappointing to many, there is one line of text in Sankey's statement that does reveal a bit of hope for the 2020 college football season.

