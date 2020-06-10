Bama Central
Crimson Corner: The Significance of the Changes Made to SEC Media Days

Joey Blackwell

On Wednesday morning the SEC announced the shifting of the 2020 SEC Media Days to a virtual format due to COVID-19, rather than taking place in Atlanta as originally scheduled.

All 14 SEC coaches as well as select players from their respective teams will hold virtual press conferences, as well as a "State of the SEC" address given by commissioner Greg Sankey. The event will featured in wall-to-wall coverage on SEC Network.

While this announcement is disappointing to many, there is one line of text in Sankey's statement that does reveal a bit of hope for the 2020 college football season.

In the video above, Bama Central's own Joey Blackwell discusses the significance of this statement.

You can read the full SEC press release here:

