Crimson Corner: Tua Tagovailoa Aims to Support Local Communities

Alabama fans would expect nothing less from new Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Moments after signing his first NFL contract (a four-year, $30.2 million deal with a fifth-year option), Tagovailoa immediately announced that plans for starting charities in his home state of Hawaii as well as Alabama and Florida.

“Thank you to Miami Dolphins for making this dream come true for me and my family,” Tagovailoa tweeted from his account on Tuesday. “It’s in my heart to give back to the communities that have raised me. Plans are underway to start charitable outreach efforts in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami. Stay tuned, stay safe. Go fins! Blessed!”

Alabama fans are all too familiar with the generosity of the Tagovailoa family, and the young quarterback’s latest act goes to reinforce what many Crimson Tide faithful are already aware of.

While details of the new outreach programs have not been discussed, the charities are expected to assist those in need in the local communities of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Miami.

This is certainly one of the first generous acts of many from Tagovailoa in the NFL. If history has proven anything in regards to the young man’s life, the three local communities are in for more charitable assistance in the years to come.