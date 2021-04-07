Crimson Corner: What Charles Bediako Brings to Tuscaloosa

It's been a tough past couple of weeks for Alabama basketball.

Coupling both the Crimson Tide's exit from the NCAA tournament in the Sweet 16 at the hands of No. 11 seed UCLA and the passing of beloved superfan Luke Ratliff last Friday, the fanbase has experienced some major lows.

On Tuesday, however, some good news came to Tuscaloosa in the commitment of highly-touted center Charles Bediako.

Bediako is the icing on the cake for Alabama's 2021 recruiting class. Standing at every bit of 6-11 and weighing in at 215 pounds, Bediako is one of the top center prospects in the country coming out of high school. Combining him with the roster that head coach Nate Oats expects to return next season, and Bediako could become an instant contributor.

Late in the 2020-2021 season, one of the Crimson Tide's biggest struggles was rim protection. Opposing teams were consistently able to drive into the paint and put up layups. With Alex Tchikou out for the season with an ACL injury, Alabama had to turn to grad-student forward Jordan Bruner — who most likely would have started anyways, but no longer had anyone of comparable size behind him — and Alex Reese. Niether of those players have the height of length that Bediako brings to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide also had Juwan Gary and James Rojas, but once again neither possess Bediako's size.

Between Bediako and Tchikou, the Crimson Tide now has depth at the position. Another difficulty for Alabama early on in the season was playing off the glass and picking up crucial rebounds. Now, with the combination of Bediako and Tchikou, that should be a strength to this team.

Oh, and did I mention that both Bediako and Tchikou are solid three-point shooters? With Oats' offense loving to rack up three-pointers, having bigs that can also shoot from deep will provide a very difficult offense for teams to defend.

We're still a long way from the 2021-2022 season, but the Crimson Tide is already picking up steam heading into next year. Alabama is already on a plethora of way-too-early Top 25 lists, mostly in the top 10 but some having the team ranked as high as No. 1.

With rumors of even more commitments and transfers possibly coming to Alabama in the coming days — including Texas Tech freshman guard Nimari Burnett — the Crimson Tide is building a roster that could be a legitimate contender next season.

Now that Alabama has had a taste of greatness in March, why would it just settle for the Sweet 16?