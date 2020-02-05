Crimson Corner: What is going on with Alabama Basketball?

After a solid start to SEC play, Alabama basketball has now lost three-straight games and potentially saw the last of its NCAA Tournament hopes slip away Tuesday night in a loss to Tennessee.

After such early success against the SEC, what is going on with this team?

Watch the video above where BamaCentral beat writer Joey Blackwell takes an in-depth look at Alabama basketball and what problems it needs to correct in order to salvage its season.

