Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Bracketology

Bracketology is in full swing and the Crimson Tide is looking to land in a favorable seed for the NCAA Tournament

And here we go ...

It's that time of year, folks. The time of year where every college basketball fan begins the process of combing the internet and absorbing every ounce of projections for their favorite team.

It's bracketology season.

For Alabama basketball, this season has seen quite some success. Starting 14-4 and a perfect 9-0 in SEC play, the Crimson Tide has been on a roll since December. While many thought that this team could be an NCAA Tournament team prior to the season's start, the complete 180 that the program has done in less than two years under coach Nate Oats has nevertheless remained surprising.

Alabama's offense is one of the top in the nation from behind the three-point line. Its defense is stifling. Its ball protection is improved. Combine the ingredients, and you have a team that could potentially make a deep run in this year's March Madness.

But where does it sit currently?

Alabama currently has a 100-percent chance to make the NCAA Tournament according the the metrics used by teamrankings.com. Projected to finish the regular season with a 21-6 record, the Crimson Tide also has a 26-percent chance at an automatic bid (aka winning the SEC Tournament) and a 25.3-percent chance of being No. 1 seed in their bracket come March.

That 25.3 percent is the fifth-highest shot at a No. 1 seed in the country, and with only four teams being placed as a No. 1 seed, those are some pretty good odds.

According the the respected analysts of the sport, Alabama is doing quite well. Most have the Crimson Tide at either a No. 2 or No. 3 seed, a far cry from last year where Alabama would have missed the tournament entirely barring finishing the season as SEC Tournament champions.

While we'll never know if Alabama could have pulled it off due to the season ending prematurely thanks to COVID-19, if we're being honest, the Crimson Tide would have either made the NIT or would have been sitting at home in March.

According to Andy Katz of NCAA.com, Alabama is projected as a three seed, with a first-round matchup against 14-seed Winthrop. If the Crimson Tide were to win, it would advance to either Purdue or Clemson, then most likely face Illinois in the Sweet 16.

A win over Illinois would pit Alabama most likely against No. 1-overall Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, a matchup that would definitely be tough for the Crimson Tide. However, as we've seen this season, there have been moments where Alabama has looked like the absolute best team in the country. Don't believe me? Watch the film of the squad at LSU back on Jan. 19, then get back with me.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi is equally high on the Crimson Tide as Katz. Lunardi has Alabama as a No. 2 seed in Michigan's bracket. This seeding is even more favorable for the Crimson Tide, as it would have to face lesser opponents with the higher seeding. However, a three-seed Virginia could definitely cause some problems for Alabama if it were to hope to make it past the Sweet 16.

Bracketology expert Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Alabama projected as a three-seed, taking on Abilene Christian in the first round in Baylor's bracket. While Lunardi's bracket is more favorable to the Crimson Tide, Palm's bracket provides some early stumbling blocks including a red-hot Florida State team that Alabama would most likely have to face in the Round of 32.

Regardless of what the projections are, the Crimson Tide still has a long way to go. On Wednesday night, Alabama faces LSU in Coleman Coliseum. While it was able to make quick work of the Tigers in Baton Rouge, it's alway harder to beat a team in a second matchup. Alabama is still missing grad-student forward Jordan Bruner, and the team as a whole has been having many health and injury issues as of late.

The Crimson Tide also has a tough matchup on the road at Missouri on Saturday. While that could also be a stumbling block, Alabama's schedule favors them after this week. Aside from a late-season road trip to Arkansas, the Crimson Tide's final seven games after Missouri should be relatively easy to overcome should they play to their full potential. And with Bruner rejoining the team approaching on the horizon, things are still looking bright for this Alabama squad.

No matter how the rest of the season plays out, this year has already proven what Alabama basketball is capable of under Oats. It will be exciting to see just exactly what this team has in store in the days, weeks, months and years to come.

Here are the brackets of the three experts mentioned in this article:

Andy Katz:

NCAA

Joe Lunardi:

ESPN

Jerry Palm: