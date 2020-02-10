Kira Lewis, Jr. is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama men's basketball sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 3-9.

This is the second time in three weeks that Lewis has been named Athlete of the Week.

In the Crimson Tide's 105-102 overtime win on the road against Georgia, Lewis tallied a career-high 37 points in addition to five rebounds and seven assists.

Lewis leads Alabama in points so far this season with 401. He also leads the team in free throws, going 75-for-93 and a percentage of .806 percent.

On the defensive end of the court, Lewis also leads the team in steals with 42.

Also considered:

1. Ariyah Copeland (women's basketball, junior forward)

Recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in Alabama's second win over Auburn this season. Copeland also went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the Crimson Tide's 68-64 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

2. Alba Cortina Pou (women's tennis, senior)

Adding two victories to her season total on Saturday, Pou kept her perfect singles streak alive to move to 8-0 in dual match play.

3. Tamara Clark (track and field, junior)

Clark tallied two victories at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday and Saturday. Her first win was in the women's 200-meters on Friday with a time of 22.81. Clark's second victory came in the 60-meter dash, where she clocked in at 7.23.

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.