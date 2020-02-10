Bama Central
Kira Lewis, Jr. is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama men's basketball sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 3-9.

This is the second time in three weeks that Lewis has been named Athlete of the Week.

In the Crimson Tide's 105-102 overtime win on the road against Georgia, Lewis tallied a career-high 37 points in addition to five rebounds and seven assists.

Lewis leads Alabama in points so far this season with 401. He also leads the team in free throws, going 75-for-93 and a percentage of .806 percent.

On the defensive end of the court, Lewis also leads the team in steals with 42.

Also considered:

1. Ariyah Copeland (women's basketball, junior forward)

  • Recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds in Alabama's second win over Auburn this season. Copeland also went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the Crimson Tide's 68-64 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

2. Alba Cortina Pou (women's tennis, senior)

  • Adding two victories to her season total on Saturday, Pou kept her perfect singles streak alive to move to 8-0 in dual match play.

3. Tamara Clark (track and field, junior)

  • Clark tallied two victories at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday and Saturday. Her first win was in the women's 200-meters on Friday with a time of 22.81. Clark's second victory came in the 60-meter dash, where she clocked in at 7.23.

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Talk of the Tide

COMMUNITY

Two quick things: 1. It appears A-Day will be 4/18 per media reports (Specifically Kyle at Bama Insider). UA has not confirmed publicly but that's a VERY safe bet. 2. At long last, early enrollee…

Cary L. Clark

by

Cary L. Clark

SEC commissioner released a statement about a comment made when the SEC Network was promoting the upcoming Alabama-Arkansas gymnastics meet. Barry Booker said: “Go hang out with the ladies. I want to…

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Three-star 2021 DB Dakota Mitchell names his top 10. He’ll be in Tuscaloosa on March 28th.

Tyler Martin

The 2020 Alabama Sports Writers Association convention will be June 14 in Birmingham. Details to be posted soon ...

Christopher Walsh

Alabama redshirt junior center Shelby Gibson announces she is medically retiring. She was a transfer from Ole Miss last season. Had to sit out 2018-2019 and injuries set her back this year.

Tyler Martin

The Alabama soccer team had an interesting night in Birmingham:

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Holding an informal poll: Do you like the early-signing period?

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Montana Fouts story got me thinking, who is the biggest-name athlete at Alabama following Tua Tagovailoa?

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Do you get the feeling that Tua is already looking at houses in the Miami area?

Christopher Walsh

by

THELadyinRed

Another former Nick Saban was considered for the Michigan State job. Wonder if Saban is being consulted.

Christopher Walsh