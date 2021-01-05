Derrick Henry is the Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week

Henry is now a member of the exclusive 2,000 yard club and holds the Titans franchise record in rushing yards

It's just fitting that the athlete who won the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week the most times in 2020, wins it the first week of 2021.

On Sunday, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry eclipsed the single-season 2,000 yard mark and became only the eighth player in NFL history to do so.

He rushed the ball 34 times for a career-high 250 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans to clinch the AFC South Division title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

The former Alabama standout now finishes the 2020 season with a Titans franchise record of 2,027 yards. That is fifth most in NFL history.

Henry is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. He and the Titans will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon on ABC at 12:15 p.m (CT).

Honorable mentions:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is on a scoring hot-streak of 11 straight games of 20-or-more points. This past week in four games of action, he averaged nearly 25 points, four assists, and two steals each time out.

In a 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs recorded 15 rushing attempts for 89 yards and two scores. He passed the 1,000 yard mark for a second straight season.

In that same game, Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy had five catches for 140 yards, and this 92-yard touchdown: