On his final week of eligibility for the award, Smith proved to everyone that he deserved to win one last time

I mean, we couldn't just let him slip by and not give him one final honor, could we?

Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 11-17.

Smith accounted for 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Smith most likely would have far surpassed these numbers, but dislocated a finger near the end of the first half, which kept him sidelined for the rest of the game.

Smith's 12 receptions and three touchdowns are both CFP records for a wide receiver, and his 215 yards is just seven short of that record as well.

The Reese's Senior Bowl also announced early on Monday morning that Smith will be playing in the game to close out his college career.

Congratulations to Smith, and best of luck in the NFL.

Also considered:

1. John Petty Jr. (men's basketball, senior guard)

Accounted for 23 points and five rebounds at Kentucky as well as 17 points and four rebounds against Arkansas

Was named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week

2. Mac Jones (football, redshirt-junior quarterback)

Threw 36-of-45 for 464 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions against Ohio State

Finished the game with an overall quarterback rating of 203.3

3. Herb Jones (men's basketball, senior wing)

Despite dislocating one of his fingers at Kentucky, Jones came out against Arkansas and tallied 13 points, four rebounds and two assists

Jones also earned a block and two steals on the defensive end of the court against Arkansas, showing that having two fingers wrapped up during the game didn't slow him down one bit

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford