All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

On his final week of eligibility for the award, Smith proved to everyone that he deserved to win one last time
Author:
Publish date:

I mean, we couldn't just let him slip by and not give him one final honor, could we?

Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 11-17.

Smith accounted for 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Smith most likely would have far surpassed these numbers, but dislocated a finger near the end of the first half, which kept him sidelined for the rest of the game.

Smith's 12 receptions and three touchdowns are both CFP records for a wide receiver, and his 215 yards is just seven short of that record as well.

The Reese's Senior Bowl also announced early on Monday morning that Smith will be playing in the game to close out his college career.

Congratulations to Smith, and best of luck in the NFL.

Also considered:

1. John Petty Jr. (men's basketball, senior guard)

  • Accounted for 23 points and five rebounds at Kentucky as well as 17 points and four rebounds against Arkansas
  • Was named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week

2. Mac Jones (football, redshirt-junior quarterback)

  • Threw 36-of-45 for 464 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions against Ohio State
  • Finished the game with an overall quarterback rating of 203.3

3. Herb Jones (men's basketball, senior wing)

  • Despite dislocating one of his fingers at Kentucky, Jones came out against Arkansas and tallied 13 points, four rebounds and two assists
  • Jones also earned a block and two steals on the defensive end of the court against Arkansas, showing that having two fingers wrapped up during the game didn't slow him down one bit

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

210112Bama_15EH
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball No. 18 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
BamaCentral+

DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Will Anderson, Alabama practice, October 13, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Named Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year

Alabama line, Alabama practice, December 27, 2020
The 4-1-1

Projected 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Depth Chart

Sports Illustrated cover Kenyan Drake, January 18, 2016
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 18, 2021

Alabama basketball player Jordan Lewis
All Things Bama

Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 23/24 Tennessee, 82-56

Keon Ambrose-Hylton dunk versus Arkansas
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at LSU Tigers, TV, Time, Online

CFP national championship 2020 2021 presentation Saban
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 18-24, 2021