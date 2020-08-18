Expanded Conference Play Should Become Norm in the SEC Moving Forward

Southeastern Conference football fans are about to be real spoiled.

Think about it.

For 11 straight weeks, we are going to get the best of the best matchups each and every Saturday in the fall.

Even though week one might not have a blockbuster style game, Kentucky/Auburn offers a lot of intrigue, the defending champions, LSU, opening up with Mike Leach and Mississippi State, what about Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss debut against Florida?

Storylines everywhere and it will be like every week if the league is able to complete its full 10-game schedule.

I mean, this is the SEC where it just means more, right? The drama and adrenaline will be at a fever pitch in stadiums across the south, even if there is limited capacity.

You have to begin to wonder, what are the consequences of moving to a conference-only schedule?

For one, fans are going to have a hard time going back to watching the Alabamas, LSUs, and Georgias take on smaller FCS schools, or even lower Group of Five teams. The cupcake Saturday before rivalry weekend might not exist in 2021 and beyond.

When you have seen an extended conference-only schedule work, and it's better, why go back? That is a really hard sell for season-ticket holders per say.

When stadiums do go back to full capacity and large gatherings are normal again, and with college football attendance already on the decline before COVID-19, what is the benefit of watching your school play the 'cupcakes,' outside of just love for team?

The entertainment value just will not be there for those contests.

Not to mention, the Pac-12, Big Ten, and Big 12 already play nine in a normal season, and it is time for the SEC and ACC to make the switch full-time.

University of Alabama coach Nick Saban has been hammering the idea home for a while now, and he is just now getting his wish.

"I’ve been a guy that’s been wanting to play 10 SEC games for a long time, so this year we get to do that," Saban said during his press conference to open fall camp Monday. "I think it’s good for our players who get the opportunity to create value against 10 really quality opponents in our league. And I think it’s going to be very challenging because it’s going to be every week, you’re going to have a very, very good opponent. But I think it’s good for the fans. Hopefully, it will create a lot of interest, and I’m pleased with it.

"I looked at this schedule, and I think they did it as fairly as possible."

Think about it from a player's perspective, too.

Each week is a new opportunity to showcase talent and skill against the best of the best. I could almost guarantee you, complacency would be harder to set in for these athletes when they know their best is required each and every week, especially in the SEC.

My only worry is, what happens to the school and athletic departments that rely on these huge checks for getting it handed to them by the Power Five powerhouses?

The FCS is moving to the spring, and that could very well be an option that the NCAA could consider full-time.

More exposure and TV money sounds pretty good. Especially when the FBS will not be having games. It could own the springtime like the XFL and AAF could not.

Regardless, we are getting big boy football each week of the upcoming season, and that is something I absolutely cannot wait for.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide commentary.