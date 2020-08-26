Friday Night Lights Radio Preview

Please allow me to tell you about a new radio show in Tuscaloosa. It's on Tide 100.9 FM on Friday nights from 6-9 p.m. and the show is called "Friday Night Lights." It's co-hosted by Jacob Harrison, a good friend of Joey Blackwell's, and myself.

We focus on updating scores of ongoing high school games around the state, especially those involving Bama recruits and those involving teams from West Alabama. Some of the games we will be following this week are: