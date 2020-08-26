SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview

Cary L. Clark

Please allow me to tell you about a new radio show in Tuscaloosa. It's on Tide 100.9 FM on Friday nights from 6-9 p.m. and the show is called "Friday Night Lights." It's co-hosted by Jacob Harrison, a good friend of Joey Blackwell's, and myself.

We focus on updating scores of ongoing high school games around the state, especially those involving Bama recruits and those involving teams from West Alabama. Some of the games we will be following this week are:

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BamaCentral+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rough morning for Louisiana, and only going to get worse

Christopher Walsh

National poll show 68% agree w/ football decision by Big Ten & Pac 12

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/national-poll-shows-70-percent-of-fans-support-postponement-by-big-ten-pac-12

Matthew Stevens

Xavier McKinney has fractured foot

Tyler Martin

Chris Stewart and Nick Saban photo

https://twitter.com/cstewartsports/status/1298380171154788352?s=21

Christopher Walsh

ASWA football poll, Aug. 26, 2020

Christopher Walsh

LHP Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list by Orioles

Christopher Walsh

Ravens Sign DeAndrew White ...

https://www.baltimoreravens.com/news/ravens-sign-wide-receiver-and-punter

Kristi F. Patick

Tim Keenan

Cary L. Clark

The return of Marshall Henderson

https://twitter.com/olemissmbb/status/1298400009545646081?s=21

Christopher Walsh

Alabama WR commit Agiye Hall among prospects just outside SI99

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si99-prospects-knocking-on-the-door-nyland-green-brendon-barrow-garrett-dellinger

Edwin Weathersby II