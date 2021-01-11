Alabama basketball's senior wing tallied two double-digit performances last week, scoring a career-high 19 points on Saturday at Auburn

Alabama men's basketball senior wing Herb Jones is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 4-10.

Jones had a heck of a week for the Crimson Tide, recording a double-digit performance in each of Alabama's two wins last week against Florida and Auburn.

Jones' tallied 16 points on Tuesday against the Gators along with five rebounds and one assist. On defense, Jones also performed admirably, totaling one block and two steals against Florida.

On Saturday morning at Auburn, Jones was once again out for blood. Along with recording a career-high 19 points against the Tigers, Jones also snagged eight rebounds and two assists. On defense, he improved upon his already-notable week, tallying two blocks and five steals.

Congratulations to Jones for earning this week's award.

Also considered:

1. Jordan Lewis (women's basketball, senior guard)

Recorded 28 points, three rebounds and four assists against South Carolina

Tallied 12 points, four rebounds and five assists against LSU

2. Jaden Shackelford (men's basketball, sophomore guard)

Totaled 16 points and three rebounds in Alabama's 86-71 win over Florida

Recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and an assist in the Crimson Tide's 94-90 win over the Tigers

3. Jordan Bruner (men's basketball, grad-student forward)

Tallied three steals and a block along with six points and seven rebounds against the Gators

Totaled three steals and a block again at Auburn, but also recorded seven rebounds and 20 points from the floor

