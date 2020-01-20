Hebert Jones is this Week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama basketball junior guard Herbert Jones is this week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-19.

In a week where Alabama basketball needed him to step up, Jones answered the call by posting two-consecutive double-doubles against Auburn and Missouri.

In the Auburn game, Jones registered 14 points and 12 rebounds, while against Missouri he posted 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jones’ highlight of the week was a massive block in the second half against Missouri that changed the momentum of the game. While the block was ultimately ruled a foul, a look at the tape might reveal otherwise:

This week was a tough one, as there were many other athletes that could have easily won this week’s honor.

Also considered:

1. Alex Reese (men’s basketball, junior)

Reese has been playing some high-energy basketball lately, becoming a staple on the Alabama team. Against Auburn, Reese accounted for 13 points and three rebounds and posted a huge block.

Reese continued to keep his momentum going against Missouri, where he registered 17 points and five rebounds.

2. Luca Fabian (women’s tennis, senior)

Fabian dominated her first singles match of the year on Sunday and with the help of her teammates was able to shut out both Kennesaw State and Alabama A & M 7-0 each. The Crimson Tide now starts the season 2-0.

Score vs Alabama A & M’s Nthabiseng Mashengo, 6-0, 6-0.

3. Kira Lewis, Jr. (men’s basketball, sophomore)

Lewis continued doing what he’s been doing a lot this season: scoring points. Against Auburn, Lewis registered 25 points and three rebounds along with a block and two steals.

Against Missouri, it was much of the same. Lewis accounted for 10 points and four rebounds as well as a block and two steals.

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones