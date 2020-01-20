Bama Central
Hebert Jones is this Week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama basketball junior guard Herbert Jones is this week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-19.

In a week where Alabama basketball needed him to step up, Jones answered the call by posting two-consecutive double-doubles against Auburn and Missouri.

In the Auburn game, Jones registered 14 points and 12 rebounds, while against Missouri he posted 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jones’ highlight of the week was a massive block in the second half against Missouri that changed the momentum of the game. While the block was ultimately ruled a foul, a look at the tape might reveal otherwise:

This week was a tough one, as there were many other athletes that could have easily won this week’s honor.

Also considered:

1. Alex Reese (men’s basketball, junior)

  • Reese has been playing some high-energy basketball lately, becoming a staple on the Alabama team. Against Auburn, Reese accounted for 13 points and three rebounds and posted a huge block.
  • Reese continued to keep his momentum going against Missouri, where he registered 17 points and five rebounds.

2. Luca Fabian (women’s tennis, senior)

  • Fabian dominated her first singles match of the year on Sunday and with the help of her teammates was able to shut out both Kennesaw State and Alabama A&M 7-0 each. The Crimson Tide now starts the season 2-0.
  • Score vs Alabama A&M’s Nthabiseng Mashengo, 6-0, 6-0.

3. Kira Lewis, Jr. (men’s basketball, sophomore)

  • Lewis continued doing what he’s been doing a lot this season: scoring points. Against Auburn, Lewis registered 25 points and three rebounds along with a block and two steals.
  • Against Missouri, it was much of the same. Lewis accounted for 10 points and four rebounds as well as a block and two steals.

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Talk of the Tide

AFC Championship Game: Derrick Henry is off to another great start at Kansas City, but his offensive line doesn't get enough credit.

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

If Freddie Roach does land on the Crimson Tide staff, this is huge for the recruiting efforts of four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson. Roach had been recruiting Jackson at Ole Miss.

Tyler Martin

Quick Bryce Young note: https://twitter.com/NationalQBClub/status/1219296665540145152

Christopher Walsh

Auburn went from No. 4 to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25, one spot behind Kentucky (which also had a loss last week - obviously the Tigers had two). SEC only has two ranked teams.

Christopher Walsh

This is scary. Reuben Foster’s agent Malki Kawa told Ian Rapoport that the nerve damage from his knee injury left the linebacker without feeling in his left foot and toes. That changed last week when…

Christopher Walsh

Just out of curiosity, how do we feel about these concept Bama hoops jerseys? https://twitter.com/bamaunitracker/status/1219045240058908672?s=21

Tyler Martin

Jeff Banks went and saw him on Friday, but Nick Saban is headed this morning to see four-star defensive end Alfred Collins in Texas.

Tyler Martin

We mentioned this in the Roll Call: Alabama cheerleading took home its second Division 1A all-girl national championship in program history Sunday evening at the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading…

Christopher Walsh

Pet WTOL 11, former Alabama defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski will join Toledo’s staff as outside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Christopher Walsh

NFC Championship Game: There’s no Alabama players on the 49ers. JK Scott is on the Packers

Christopher Walsh