Herbert Jones is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama men's basketball junior wing Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-16.

Jones exhibited to the fullest extent what Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats has been defining as "blue-collar mentality" last week in both the games against Auburn and LSU.

Between the two games, Jones accounted for 20 rebounds along with three blocks and two steals and provided a substantial motivational example for his teammates, all while wearing a cast on his left wrist that is still recovering from surgery just over two weeks ago.

In the Auburn game alone, Jones accounted for 17 of those rebounds as well as six points. Two of those points came from free throws late in the second half, with Jones being forced to use only his right hand to shoot.

Jones exemplifies what it means to be the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, and he is more than deserving of this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Owen Diodati (baseball, freshman outfielder)

Diodati had an incredible college debut this past weekend, going 6-for-9 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a total of 18 bases.On top of that, the freshman out of Canada registered six runs and has a batting average of .667.

2. Alba Cortina Pou (women's tennis, senior)

Pou improved to 9-0 on the season in singles play in the Crimson Tide's 7-0 sweep of South Florida on Sunday afternoon. Overall, Alabama is 9-1 on the season thanks in part to Pou's impressive performances.

3. Jordan Lewis (women's basketball, junior)

Lewis totaled a whopping 25 points and three rebound in the Crimson Tide's loss on the road against Georgia on Sunday. So far this season, Lewis leads the team in points with 327 and is third on the team in rebounds with 111. Lewis also leads the team in assists with 90.

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 7: Herbert Jones