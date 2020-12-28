Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 21-27.
Last Tuesday night against East Tennessee State in Coleman Coliseum, Shackelford went off on the Buccaneers, registering 26 points, four rebounds and two assists. In a game where the Crimson Tide desperately needed a win heading into the Christmas break, Shackelford pulled through and led his team to victory.
Shackelford was also named the SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.
After the game, Shackelford said that trusting in his work is key in his efforts to help his team.
"It felt good," Shackelford said. "We're in the gym all the time trusting the process, trusting our work and you know in due time that works going to come to show and tonight it did and it feels good.
"Things happen like that in the season but you just gotta find a way to push through."
The Crimson Tide's game against the Buccaneers was the only athletic event of the week after Alabama women's basketball's game against Jacksonville was canceled due to COVID-19.
Congratulations to Shackelford for winning this week's honor.
Also considered:
1. Jahvon Quinerly (sophomore guard, men's basketball)
- Registered 14 points, two rebounds and nine assists against ETSU
- Showed solid blue-collar effort against the Buccaneers, which didn't go unnoticed from head coach Nate Oats
2. Jordan Bruner (grad-transfer forward, men's basketball)
- Accounted for eight points, eight rebounds and four assists against ETSU
- Bruner has quickly become a staple to the Crimson Tide, provided much-needed height under the basket as well as perimeter defense
3. Herbert Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)
- Totaled eight points, six rebounds and two assists against ETSU
- The Crimson Tide's blue-collar points leader continued to make a case for why he is one of the SEC's top defensive players this season, earning two blocks and two steals against the Buccaneers
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford