The sophomore guard for Alabama men's basketball registered 26 points in the Crimson Tide's win over ETSU

Alabama basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 21-27.

Last Tuesday night against East Tennessee State in Coleman Coliseum, Shackelford went off on the Buccaneers, registering 26 points, four rebounds and two assists. In a game where the Crimson Tide desperately needed a win heading into the Christmas break, Shackelford pulled through and led his team to victory.

Shackelford was also named the SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

After the game, Shackelford said that trusting in his work is key in his efforts to help his team.

"It felt good," Shackelford said. "We're in the gym all the time trusting the process, trusting our work and you know in due time that works going to come to show and tonight it did and it feels good.

"Things happen like that in the season but you just gotta find a way to push through."

The Crimson Tide's game against the Buccaneers was the only athletic event of the week after Alabama women's basketball's game against Jacksonville was canceled due to COVID-19.

Congratulations to Shackelford for winning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Jahvon Quinerly (sophomore guard, men's basketball)

Registered 14 points, two rebounds and nine assists against ETSU

Showed solid blue-collar effort against the Buccaneers, which didn't go unnoticed from head coach Nate Oats

2. Jordan Bruner (grad-transfer forward, men's basketball)

Accounted for eight points, eight rebounds and four assists against ETSU

Bruner has quickly become a staple to the Crimson Tide, provided much-needed height under the basket as well as perimeter defense

3. Herbert Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)

Totaled eight points, six rebounds and two assists against ETSU

The Crimson Tide's blue-collar points leader continued to make a case for why he is one of the SEC's top defensive players this season, earning two blocks and two steals against the Buccaneers

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford