The sophomore guard had two solid performances against Kentucky and at Oklahoma last week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021.

Shackelford put up two solid performances for the Crimson Tide last week.

Shackelford came out of the gate swinging last Tuesday, totaling 21 points against Kentucky on Tuesday night. Along with being a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, Shackelford also registered five rebounds, an assist and a steal. His performance was a primary reason that the Crimson Tide swept the Wildcats for the first time since the 1988-1989 season.

Against, Oklahoma on Saturday, Shackelford was once again one of Alabama's top performers. While the Crimson Tide ultimately lost the game 66-61, the sophomore guard was able to record 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Congratulations to Shackelford for winning this weeks honor.

Also considered:

1. Herb Jones (men's basketball, senior wing)

Earned the coveted hard hat award for his efforts against Kentucky, tallying 13 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

Was named to the Midseason Watch List for the Naismith Men's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

2. Jasmine Walker (women's basketball, senior forward)

Recorded an impressive 27 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double at Kentucky on Thursday.

Continued her efforts at South Carolina on Sunday with 15 points, five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals.

3. Moka Ito (women's tennis, senior)

Won both her singles and doubles match on Thursday against South Florida, prevailing over Amelie Boy 6-1, 6-3 in her singles match and winning 6-3 alongside her teammate Anna Parkhomenko.

Finished the week 4-0 after winning both her singles and doubles matches against Kennesaw State on Saturday. Ito won her singles match 6-3, 6-2 over Taylor Dean and 6-3 alongside Parkhomenko once again.

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford