Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
For the second week in a row and the third time this season, Alabama men's basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.
Shackelford led the Crimson Tide in points in both of its games last week.
Shackelford amassed 19 points, three rebounds and two assists on Wednesday night in Alabama's 78-60 win over LSU. The sophomore guard also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
At Missouri, Shackelford was also the Crimson Tide's top performer on offense, accounting for 15 points along with four rebounds and an assist. While Alabama ultimately lost the game to the Tigers 68-65 for its first SEC loss of the season, Shackelford still had one of the better performances for the Alabama squad on Saturday.
Congratulations to Shackelford for winning the honor in back-to-back weeks.
Also considered:
1. Keon Ellis (junior guard, men's basketball)
- Totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal against LSU on Wednesday night
- Accounted for 12 points, five rebounds and three steals at Missouri on Saturday
2. Abby Marjama (junior outside hitter, volleyball)
- Accounted for 19 kills on 46 total attempts in Alabama's first five-set win over Ole Miss on Feb. 5
- Recorded 19 more kills on 50 total attempts the next day against the Rebels in the Crimson Tide's second five-set victory
3. Alba Cortina Pou (graduate student, women's tennis)
- Went 2-0 in singles matches last week and 2-1 in doubles matches for the week
- Her most impressive victory of the week came against Laura Bente of Memphis, where Pou was able to put Bente away in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.
Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones
Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith
Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo
Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford