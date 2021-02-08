Shackelford led Alabama basketball in points in both of its games last week

For the second week in a row and the third time this season, Alabama men's basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Shackelford led the Crimson Tide in points in both of its games last week.

Shackelford amassed 19 points, three rebounds and two assists on Wednesday night in Alabama's 78-60 win over LSU. The sophomore guard also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

At Missouri, Shackelford was also the Crimson Tide's top performer on offense, accounting for 15 points along with four rebounds and an assist. While Alabama ultimately lost the game to the Tigers 68-65 for its first SEC loss of the season, Shackelford still had one of the better performances for the Alabama squad on Saturday.

Congratulations to Shackelford for winning the honor in back-to-back weeks.

Also considered:

1. Keon Ellis (junior guard, men's basketball)

Totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal against LSU on Wednesday night

Accounted for 12 points, five rebounds and three steals at Missouri on Saturday

2. Abby Marjama (junior outside hitter, volleyball)

Accounted for 19 kills on 46 total attempts in Alabama's first five-set win over Ole Miss on Feb. 5

Recorded 19 more kills on 50 total attempts the next day against the Rebels in the Crimson Tide's second five-set victory

3. Alba Cortina Pou (graduate student, women's tennis)

Went 2-0 in singles matches last week and 2-1 in doubles matches for the week

Her most impressive victory of the week came against Laura Bente of Memphis, where Pou was able to put Bente away in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford