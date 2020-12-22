Jalen Hurts is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Despite the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving the fans and pundits, who were clamoring for him to become the team's starting signal caller, right.
After notching the first win of his career last week against the New Orleans Saints, the former University of Alabama star completed 24 of his 44 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 33-26 defeat.
He also ran the ball 11 times for a total of 63 yards and an additional score.
Hurts is the first signal caller in NFL history to at least throw for 500 yards and rush for 150 in his first two starts. He is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
The Carson-Wentz era in Philly may just be over.
Honorable mention
- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry did his normal thing, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown on 24 touches in a 46-25 win over the Detroit Lions.
- Atlanta Falcons wide out Calvin Ridley had the best game of his young career, hauling in 10 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown in a 31-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He leads the NFL in 100-yard receiving games with seven.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only threw for 145 yards but scored two rushing touchdowns to help beat the New England Patriots, 22-12.
- Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had four tackles and a sack in the New York Jets upset win over the Los Angeles Rams.
