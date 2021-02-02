JaMychal Green is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Green recorded his first double-double for the Denver Nuggets earlier last week in a 109-82 win over the Miami Heat

Former University of Alabama forward JaMychal Green has been a godsend for the Denver Nuggets ever since signing with them in the offseason.

In two games over this past week, Green dropped 17 points and eight rebounds in a 117-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks and then recorded his first double-double as a member of the Nuggets with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 109-82 victory versus the Miami Heat.

Green has found a nice role off of the bench for the 12-8 Nuggets, averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds each time out. He is also shooting 46 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range.

He is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton scored 29 points, five assists, two steals, and five rebounds in 122-107 win over the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday. At one point this past week, Sexton was the only player in the NBA who averaged over 25 points per game, over 50 percent from the field, and over 45 percent from three-point range.

Alana da Silva poured in a season-high 23 points and nine assists for Melilla La Salle in an 89-85 loss against Estepona in the women's Eurobasket league.

Former Alabama golfer Robby Shelton finished tied for 16th at the Farmers Insurance Open over the weekend with a final score of 6-under par.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26 Collin Sexton