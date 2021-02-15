Walker recorded 41 points and 15 rebounds in a double-double at Auburn on Sunday afternoon

Alabama women's basketball senior forward Jasmine Walker is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 8-14, 2021.

Walker accounted for an incredible 41 points in the Crimson Tide's 92-78 victory at Auburn on Sunday afternoon, shooting 14-for-23 from the floor. Seven of those 14 baskets were from three-point land, and Walker also shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Along with her 41 points, Walker also recorded 15 rebounds — 12 of those being defensive rebounds — as well as two assists and a block in her double-double.

Congratulations to Walker for winning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

Got off to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Alabama State and Louisville

Pitched a combined no-hitter with teammate Sarah Cornell against the Hornets on Friday, followed by a one-hitter on Sunday against the Cardinals

2. Herb Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)

Scored a career-high 21 points in Alabama's 115-82 win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon

Also recorded five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the game

3. Ariyah Copeland (senior forward, women's basketball)

Recorded a double-double alongside Walker on Sunday at Auburn

Accounted for 21 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes on the court

