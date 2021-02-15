All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Jasmine Walker is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Walker recorded 41 points and 15 rebounds in a double-double at Auburn on Sunday afternoon
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama women's basketball senior forward Jasmine Walker is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 8-14, 2021.

Walker accounted for an incredible 41 points in the Crimson Tide's 92-78 victory at Auburn on Sunday afternoon, shooting 14-for-23 from the floor. Seven of those 14 baskets were from three-point land, and Walker also shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Along with her 41 points, Walker also recorded 15 rebounds — 12 of those being defensive rebounds — as well as two assists and a block in her double-double.

Congratulations to Walker for winning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

  • Got off to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Alabama State and Louisville
  • Pitched a combined no-hitter with teammate Sarah Cornell against the Hornets on Friday, followed by a one-hitter on Sunday against the Cardinals

2. Herb Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)

  • Scored a career-high 21 points in Alabama's 115-82 win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon
  • Also recorded five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the game

3. Ariyah Copeland (senior forward, women's basketball)

  • Recorded a double-double alongside Walker on Sunday at Auburn
  • Accounted for 21 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes on the court

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford

