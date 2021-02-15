Jasmine Walker is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama women's basketball senior forward Jasmine Walker is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 8-14, 2021.
Walker accounted for an incredible 41 points in the Crimson Tide's 92-78 victory at Auburn on Sunday afternoon, shooting 14-for-23 from the floor. Seven of those 14 baskets were from three-point land, and Walker also shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Along with her 41 points, Walker also recorded 15 rebounds — 12 of those being defensive rebounds — as well as two assists and a block in her double-double.
Congratulations to Walker for winning this week's honor.
Also considered:
1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)
- Got off to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Alabama State and Louisville
- Pitched a combined no-hitter with teammate Sarah Cornell against the Hornets on Friday, followed by a one-hitter on Sunday against the Cardinals
2. Herb Jones (senior wing, men's basketball)
- Scored a career-high 21 points in Alabama's 115-82 win over Georgia on Saturday afternoon
- Also recorded five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the game
3. Ariyah Copeland (senior forward, women's basketball)
- Recorded a double-double alongside Walker on Sunday at Auburn
- Accounted for 21 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes on the court
