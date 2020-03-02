Javian Davis is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Joey Blackwell
Alabama basketball redshirt-freshman forward Javian Davis is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 24-March 1.
Davis played a crucial role in Alabama's 90-86 victory over South Carolina in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night, registering 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first career double-double.
Of those 20 points, Davis went 11-for-15 from the free-throw line to help give the Crimson Tide an edged and helped the team hold off the Gamecocks in the final minutes.
Also considered:
1. Peyton Wilson (baseball, freshman center fielder)
- Was named the SEC Baseball Freshman of the Week
- Last week batted over .500 with eight hits and eight runs scored
2. Cierra Johnson (women's basketball, senior forward
- Registered 15 points and nine rebounds in Alabama's 76-63 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M last Thursday
- Led the team in points with 17 on senior day along with five rebounds in the Crimson Tide's 73-61 win over Missouri
3. Kalia Antoniou (swimming and diving, sophomore)
- Finished first in the women's 50-meter freestyle at the Bulldog Invitational with a time of 22.11
- Placed first in the women's 100-meter freestyle with a time of 48.65 at the same event
Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester
Week 1: Jerry Judy
Week 2: Jasmine Walker
Week 3: Herbert Jones
Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.
Week 5: Zhe Zhou
Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.
Week 7: Herbert Jones
Week 8: Montana Fouts
Week 9: Javian Davis