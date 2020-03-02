Javian Davis is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Alabama basketball redshirt-freshman forward Javian Davis is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 24-March 1.

Davis played a crucial role in Alabama's 90-86 victory over South Carolina in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night, registering 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first career double-double.

Of those 20 points, Davis went 11-for-15 from the free-throw line to help give the Crimson Tide an edged and helped the team hold off the Gamecocks in the final minutes.

Also considered:

1. Peyton Wilson (baseball, freshman center fielder)

Was named the SEC Baseball Freshman of the Week

Last week batted over .500 with eight hits and eight runs scored

2. Cierra Johnson (women's basketball, senior forward

Registered 15 points and nine rebounds in Alabama's 76-63 victory over No. 12 Texas A & M last Thursday

Led the team in points with 17 on senior day along with five rebounds in the Crimson Tide's 73-61 win over Missouri

3. Kalia Antoniou (swimming and diving, sophomore)

Finished first in the women's 50-meter freestyle at the Bulldog Invitational with a time of 22.11

Placed first in the women's 100-meter freestyle with a time of 48.65 at the same event

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Judy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Week 6: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 7: Herbert Jones

Week 8: Montana Fouts

Week 9: Javian Davis