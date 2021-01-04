The senior guard tallied 19 points and six rebounds in Alabama's big win on the road over No. 7 Tennessee

Alabama basketball senior guard John Petty Jr. is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the final week of 2020 and the first week of 2021.

Petty was a crucial factor in the Crimson Tide's 71-63 win on the road at No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday night. In Alabama's first true road game of the season, Petty registered 19 points — including going 4-for-4 from beyond the three-point line — along with six rebounds and two assists.

Due to Petty's contributions, the Crimson Tide was able to pick up its first road win over a top-10 opponent in 16 years.

Congratulations to Petty for earning the first Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week honor of 2021.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football, redshirt-junior quarterback)

Threw 25-of-30 for 297 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl

Finished the game with a quarterback rating of 210.5

2. DeVonta Smith (football, senior wide receiver)

Reeled in seven receptions on eight targets for 180 yards and three touchdowns against the Fighting Irish

His longest reception was a 34-yard touchdown catch midway through the second quarter that took the wind out of Notre Dame for the remainder of the first half

3. Herbert Jones (men's basketball, senior wing)

Totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and an assist against Tennessee

Shot the first three-pointer in the second half that sparked five-straight threes from the Crimson Tide and expanded its lead to 12 — a lead that it didn't look back from

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford