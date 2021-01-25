Josh Primo is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama men's basketball freshman guard Josh Primo is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 18-24.
Primo had to solid performances last week, earning him this week's honor. At LSU on Tuesday night, Primo accounted for 22 points — including going six-of-eight from beyond the three-point line. Primo also registered four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes on the court.
Against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum, Primo had another strong outing. Against the Bulldogs, Primo totaled 16 points and tallied three rebounds. Beyond the arc, Primo excelled once again, draining four-of-five from deep.
Congratulations to Primo for earning this week's honor.
Also considered:
1. Lexi Graber (gymnastics, senior)
- Graber pulled off an impressive performance on the vault, bringing in a score of 9.900
- The score was crucial in a tight meet against Auburn, where the Crimson Tide ultimately prevailed 196.925-195.575
2. Herb Jones (men's basketball wing, senior)
- Totaled 13 points, three rebounds and five assists at LSU on Tuesday night, including a perfect four-for-four from the free-throw line
- Accounted for 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists against Mississippi State on Saturday and also had three blocks and four steals on defense
3. Moka Ito (women's tennis, senior)
- Finished the week 3-0, winning both singles matches as well as her doubles match against UAB and Alabama State
- Ito dominated, winning 6-2, 6-2 against UAB's Jana Hecking and 6-1, 6-3 against Alabama State's Madalena Andrade
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.
Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones
Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith
Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford