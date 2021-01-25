The freshman guard totaled 22 points at LSU and 16 points against Mississippi State this past week for the Crimson Tide

Alabama men's basketball freshman guard Josh Primo is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 18-24.

Primo had to solid performances last week, earning him this week's honor. At LSU on Tuesday night, Primo accounted for 22 points — including going six-of-eight from beyond the three-point line. Primo also registered four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes on the court.

Against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum, Primo had another strong outing. Against the Bulldogs, Primo totaled 16 points and tallied three rebounds. Beyond the arc, Primo excelled once again, draining four-of-five from deep.

Congratulations to Primo for earning this week's honor.

Also considered:

1. Lexi Graber (gymnastics, senior)

Graber pulled off an impressive performance on the vault, bringing in a score of 9.900

The score was crucial in a tight meet against Auburn, where the Crimson Tide ultimately prevailed 196.925-195.575

2. Herb Jones (men's basketball wing, senior)

Totaled 13 points, three rebounds and five assists at LSU on Tuesday night, including a perfect four-for-four from the free-throw line

Accounted for 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists against Mississippi State on Saturday and also had three blocks and four steals on defense

3. Moka Ito (women's tennis, senior)

Finished the week 3-0, winning both singles matches as well as her doubles match against UAB and Alabama State

Ito dominated, winning 6-2, 6-2 against UAB's Jana Hecking and 6-1, 6-3 against Alabama State's Madalena Andrade

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford