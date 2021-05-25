The Extra Point: More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Former Alabama standout Julio Jones apparently confirmed his future with Falcons by saying 'I'm out of there' on live TV

You don't hear the word "Oops" associated with former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones very often, except when he burns yet another defensive back.

On Monday, Jones made an appearance with Fox Sports' Undisputed, and clearly said, "I'm out of there," when asked by Shannon Sharpe if he wanted to stay in Atlanta next season.

When asked where he would want to play, Jones said, "I want to win," and later explicitly ruled out a possible deal to the Cowboys, saying, "I ain't going to Dallas, man. I never thought about going to them."

There are three important things to not about the on-air exchange.

1) It appeared that Jones didn't know he was on the air. If so, Fox Sports may have violated California two-party consent laws.

2) The Falcons just lost some leverage in putting together any potential deal. Now that everyone knows Jones has to be traded there's probably no way Atlanta gets a first-round pick for the almost certain future Hall of Famer.

3) The exchange confirmed what was already out there, that Jones had requested a trade month ago. In late April, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the Falcons were fielding trade offers for Jones.

According to Breer, a second-round pick could end up as the eventual compensation for the star wideout.

BamaCentral posted odds on where Jones could end up (although they'll obviously change in regards to the Cowboys), while some of the teams being mentioned as possible trade partners include the Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Chargers.

However, one of those teams is very unlikely to land Jones, as noted in the accompanying video.

