Just A Minute: 10 Things Not to Like about College Football Playoff Expansion

Just about everyone seems to be in favor of having a 12-team playoff, but there are still a lot of concerns and things to be ironed out

We've all had a few days to mull over the proposed/looming expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, which just about everyone believes will happen in a couple of years, but there are still some problems that need to be addressed.

For the record, I have no problem with playoff expansion except that the season will get longer for players. Remember, the Football Championship Subdivision has a much bigger playoff, but also a shorter regular season.

You're going to see more injuries and situations like with Landon Dickerson.

Ultimately, it'll help the teams with the most depth.

Otherwise, here are 10 issues that I have, some of which can be rectified.

1] Summer heat. The guess here is that the season will move up a week, which is both good and bad. It's good that the the players will at least get another bye, but bad that fall camps will begin in late July.

2] More playoff games means more bad games as well. Sure there may be that one matchup in the first round that has everyone talking, but the others not so much.

3] More travel for fans, and it may not just be regional. Can they afford this?

4] Special site locations don't become quite so special. For example, if Alabama plays in SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, and then goes back to Atlanta for a playoff game, when does going to Atlanta become a ho-hum, been-there done-that kind of thing?

5] The top four will still be the top four. Having the first round off will be huge.

6] The bowl experience goes out the window.

Teams that lose in the first round will not get a bowl game, and then the winners would go have to spend a week at the site of their second-round game? That's not ideal.

7] More rematches.

8] Teams ranked 5-8 get to host a playoff game, while the top four seeds do not.

9] Will anyone care about the other bowls?

10] The rich get richer. Again.

