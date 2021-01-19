Just A Minute: Alabama Basketball Finally a Top-25 Team, But Still Underrated

The Alabama men’s basketball team cracked the top-25 rankings this week, and all Crimson Tide fans can say is "It's about time"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky and Arkansas.

It's been a while since Alabama basketball has had a stretch like this in the Southeastern Conference, and the rest of the nation has finally taken notice.

The Crimson Tide is solidly in the Top 25 of both major polls this week, at No. 18 in the AP Top 25, and No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

For a team that was just No. 24 in the coaches poll last week, it's a tremendous jump.

However, the Crimson Tide is still under-ranked.

Alabama is riding a seven-game winning streak coming into tonight's game at LSU (8 p.m., ESPN2, and owns an overall record of 11-3.

It's been knocking off all the teams that have seemingly given it the most trouble of late, including at Tennessee, at Auburn, at Kentucky, and the biggest bugaboo of all lately, Florida.

Alabama is leading the SEC, and is No. 18?

That's too low, especially when Tennessee is No. 6 and Missouri No. 19.

Kansas and Wisconsin both have three losses as well and they're in the top 10.

Often the polls are about a week behind when making these kinds of corrections as it can take the voters a little while to catch up to the reality of what's going on.

They also aren't used to seeing Alabama do this.

This is the first time that the Crimson Tide has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in the month of January since 2007

The last time an Alabama team was ranked as high as No. 18 came in 2011 (No. 16).

Should this team keep winning the voters will figure it out and act accordingly. But for now the Crimson Tide sure looks like it has the potential to be a Sweet 16 team, maybe even better.