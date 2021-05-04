Just A Minute: Another Day, Another Step Closer to Watering Down the College Football Playoff

Changing the rules just because you don't like the outcome goes against the grain of what college football and athletics are supposed to be about

It's a day that ends in "y," so someone, somewhere is both complaining about the four-team College Football Playoff format and banging the drum once again for more teams to be included.

Yes, we're supposed to feel sorry for the Pac-12, which hasn't been in the semifinals since 2016, when Washington was promptly run over by Bo Scarbrough. The only other appearance was Oregon in 2014. That's it.

Poor Pac-12.

Poor Big Ten, which has won one playoff title, and poor Big 12, which has won none.

Overall, just 11 different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff through 2020-21. The list does not include the likes of:

Michigan

Southern California

Texas

Nebraska

Penn State

Auburn

Florida

It's just so sad.

We all know the two main reasons why the expansion talk just won't go away.

1) Fans are sick of seeing the same teams over and over again, especially Alabama.

It was the only school to appear in each of the first five playoffs.

It has the most playoff wins and the most playoff titles.

It plays in the toughest conference, which also has the most playoff wins and championships.

2) Money

According to Sports Illustrated, a playoff working group, made up of four members of the CFP Management Committee (the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame) has been exploring a new model for two years.

Ross Dellenger reported that the group is far enough along that several commissioners expect a presentation from the foursome at their next meeting in June, the first true step in the process of changing the model.

Say what you will, it's probably going to happen, and pretty soon.

But with each added team, and each added round of the playoff, we'll be moving more and more away from the thing the playoff is supposed to be about the most, excellence.

If these schools and leagues are upset that they're in the title picture more, I have a simple solution: Earn it.

Isn't that the kind of lesson we're supposed to be teaching with sports?